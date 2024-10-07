Hello comfort, Kate Middleton's pumpkin-toned knitted two-piece was made for October cosiness

The Princess of Wales’s pumpkin-toned cosy knit pairing has got us excited to mix and match our own knitwear this year.

When we find an outfit formula that works we often find ourselves sticking to it - whether that’s our favourite jeans and our best wool jumpers, or a knitted midi dress and knee high boots. The Princess of Wales, however, has never been afraid to switch up her seasonal outfits and for her co-ords are an essential part of her wardrobe. She relies on beautifully crafted pieces with timeless silhouettes but loves to put her own twist on things with a pop of colour - as she did when she wore a pumpkin-toned cosy knit co-ord in January 2023.

The Princess of Wales showcased how striking yet comfy a knitted outfit can be as she combined a Gabriela Hearst turtleneck jumper with a fitted midi skirt from the same brand for a visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton. Together they had the appearance of a jumper dress, but as separate pieces they had even more versatility as they could be styled in so many ways.

Shop Pumpkin-Toned Knitted Pieces

This is true of any co-ord as they can be mixed and matched with your go-to items as well as worn as one complete look. The colour of Kate’s now (sadly) out of stock pieces was appropriately named “Spice” and the orange tone had a wonderful warmth to it that immediately had us thinking of pumpkin pies and other spiced pumpkin treats. Kate’s jumper was made of cashmere and wool for a soft and warm finish and so was the skirt, which had a ribbed design and a streamlined silhouette.

Both parts of Kate’s pumpkin-toned knit pairing were quite fitted, but the knitted fabric helped to ensure that they were also still so comfortable and easy to wear for her visit to the nursery. This is a great point to consider when you’re putting together autumnal co-ord outfits. Knitted tops and bottoms, whether a skirt or trousers, often have some stretch and depending on what fabric you choose, can be incredibly soft and warm.

This makes them a perfect alternative to jeans and a top when you want to look more polished and put-together without compromising on comfort. The orange colour of Kate’s co-ord also made it stand out, but it wasn’t overly vibrant and looked fabulous with her accessories.

Her Royal Highness leant into the dress-like appearance of her co-ord by adding a black belt that covered where the two pieces met. This not only accentuated her waist in a beautiful way, but also made the final outfit that bit more seamless and chic. She added a pair of her best black boots which were knee high and suede, and until she got inside the nursery, Kate was also wearing a classic camel longline coat over the top.

Keeping the rest of her look simple and neutral balanced her orange co-ord and this was such a bold but wearable outfit for her busy day. During the visit, which was part of her ongoing work on the significance of Early Years childhood development, the future Queen spoke with parents and played with children at the sandpit, as well as making face masks with them.

It was a busy engagement and throughout it all Kate looked confident and comfortable in her knitted outfit. We haven’t seen her bring back this particular co-ord since then, but autumn is the time for knitwear and burnt orange tones and so we hope she might re-wear the jumper or skirt over the coming months.