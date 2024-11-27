Kate Middleton was elegance personified in olive green coat with skinny jeans and knee high boots

The Princess of Wales was the epitome of elegance when she styled her olive green Reiss coat with skinny jeans and knee high boots.

Whilst many of us might be excited to add a pop of colour to our winter outfits the reality can often be a little challenging as we try to find the right tones that work day-to-day. Our winter capsule wardrobe is full of neutral staples and when it comes to incorporating more shades the easiest way is to choose more muted hues. Olive green is a gorgeous example as it’s mid-way between a brighter colour and a neutral - and it’s one of the Princess of Wales’s favourites too. In the colder months a lot of her coats and jumpers are earthy green shades and olive is a lovely, more subtle alternative to the current colour of the season, burgundy.

We particularly admire Kate’s olive green Reiss coat with the asymmetric neckline that she wore for a visit to North Wales in 2015. In winter our coats are often the main focus of all our outfits and the Princess of Wales’s mid-length coat certainly deserved to be.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit 1

Zara Wide Lapel Wool Coat £119 at Zara Crafted from 100% wool, this earthy green coat is a cosy staple for winter that will add a subtle pop of colour to your outfits. It has a wide lapel collar that drapes down and a button-up front with a crossover fastening. M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans £25 at M&S The Ivy Skinny Jeans from M&S are so affordable and come in several lengths and colour options. The cotton-rich denim has a dash of stretch and these jeans are high-waisted with an ankle grazer length. Sam Edelman Sylvia Boots £164.01 at Nordstrom These streamlined knee high boots come in regular and wide calf sizes, as well as in a variety of colours and finishes. They have a sleek heel and squared off toe and these black suede ones would be fabulous with jeans tucked in.

Recreate Kate's Outfit 2

M&S Double Breasted Coat £179 at M&S This is slightly darker than Kate's olive green coat but can be styled just as effortlessly with neutrals. The double-breasted fit is gorgeous and the longline length and lapel collars give this an elevated feel. Levi's 310 Skinny Jeans £35.96-£64.00 at Amazon Amazon has included these classic Levi's shaping super skinny jeans in their Black Friday sale so you can snap them up with a serious discount. They are timeless and have a mid-wise waist and button fastening. DKNY Knee High Boots Was £138.59, Now £69.29 at Nordstrom These boots are currently 50% off for a limited time only and they are a great choice if you've been missing a pair of knee highs in your collection. They have a sturdy block heel with pretty silver detailing and a square toe.

This was Reiss’ Angel coat which had a fit and flare shape that means it would also have draped beautifully over a skirt or dress. Made from cosy wool, Kate was wrapped up warm on this chilly November day and the unique neckline of her green coat helped ensure she was extra snuggly.

The asymmetric collar was buttoned securely around her neck, but the Princess of Wales could also have worn it angled upwards to create a funnel collar. Like so many of her coats, this one was incredibly timeless, with its long sleeves, fitted waist and plain design. It doesn’t come more simple to style than a coat like this and the classic silhouette worked so well with the green hue.

(Image credit: Photo by Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kate’s coat was an earthy olive-khaki green with cool undertones that works wonderfully with neutrals like black, grey, brown and camel. Because of this, it’s a great starting point if you’re just getting used to wearing brighter colours. The future Queen wore her olive green coat over an outfit that could be more *her* and this is another brilliant tip if you want to wear more colour - don’t forget your signature style!

The Princess stepped out in a warm black roll neck jumper, black skinny jeans and her beloved Aquatalia Rhumba boots. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you often don’t seek out other styles and although Kate has worn different designs more recently, she has always preferred a pair of streamlined jeans like these. The black skinny jeans were tucked neatly into the top of her boots and the sleek silhouette and matching colours had a leg-elongating effect.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales’s boots were made from stretch suede and had a practical weatherproof finish, as well as almond shaped toes and stacked heels. She’s worn these plenty of times over the years and knee highs provide a lot of coverage for colder days. Keeping to a more pared-back colour palette with this outfit made it look so polished and elegant whilst still being her personal day-to-day style.

It was ideal for a busy day of engagements in North Wales, where the Princess and Prince William lived during the early days of their marriage. The visit was focused on the mental health of young people as well as homelessness - both causes that the Prince and Princess have been steadfast in their support of and in raising awareness of for many years.