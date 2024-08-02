Kate Middleton's off-shoulder maxi dress was a dazzling example of why sapphire blue should be in every elegant wardrobe
We're still inspired by the Princess of Wales's bold blue maxi dress from 2016 and this colour is such a striking choice for special events
Kate’s off-shoulder maxi dress was a dazzling example of why sapphire blue should be in every elegant wardrobe.
The Princess of Wales isn’t afraid to add a range of bright tones into her wardrobe and there’s one particularly gorgeous maxi dress of hers from 2016 that’s got us convinced that sapphire blue needs to make its way into ours. Blue is a go-to outfit colour for the Royal Family and Kate has often wowed in powder blue or navy pieces, but a jewel-toned blue is so beautiful for summer. She attended SportsAid’s 40th anniversary dinner ahead of the Rio Olympics wearing a stunning cold-shoulder dress by Roland Mouret that would make one of the best wedding guest dresses, especially for an evening reception.
Held at Kensington Palace, this event was prestigious and so it’s no surprise that as SportsAid’s Patron, Kate went all-out with this look. The dress had a swooping v-neckline, with a fitted bodice and a maxi skirt that flowed elegantly downwards with an ever-so slight flare to it.
The intricacy of this design lay in the sleeve cut-outs which created an off-shoulder effect. This wasn’t too much or overly revealing, but gave Kate’s off-shoulder maxi dress a more contemporary feel and this was echoed in the seam detailing that ran across the bodice and around the waist. Seen up close, you can just make out delicate panelling in asymmetric lines which draws the eye and accentuates the gorgeous neckline and cut-outs.
Had the dress been in red or white, which we also see Kate wear a lot of for events, it would also have been sensational, but we are still entranced with this rich sapphire blue hue eight years later. It’s very similar to the electric blue colour her mum Carole wore to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in 2023, but slightly more cool-toned, and it’s so stunning.
Blue is a colour that many of us might overlook in our summer capsule wardrobe compared to very versatile neutral tones but the Princess of Wales’s off-shoulder dress is a brilliant example of why we shouldn’t. A deep blue like this is surprisingly wearable and looks fabulous with neutral shades like white and black, as well as with metallics. This makes a blue dress, jumpsuit or co-ord the perfect elegant choice for an event like a wedding as you can mix and match accessories with them really easily and the blue makes a real impact.
For the dinner, which was attended by SportsAid ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics, Kate went for black accessories. Her shoes were open-toe black heels by Gianvito Rossi and she coordinated them with a sleek black clutch bag.
Matching your shoes and bag helps to give an outfit an enhanced sense of cohesion, as does having a minimal colour palette that celebrates just a few key shades. Keeping an outfit to just one colour is Kate’s “quick” fashion formula and here she only adjusted it slightly. Peep-toe shoes are great for summer and for special events and are something a little different to the often-seen court shoe heels.
The Princess of Wales finished off her outfit with some sparkling hoop earrings and softly curled her brunette tresses. Leaving her hair loose with her full-length dress made her look seem slightly less formal whilst still being very sophisticated. We can’t help being inspired by Kate’s dress all these years later and it’s likely that the devoted SportsAid Patron is excitedly following the events at the 2024 Paris Olympics during the royals’ summer break.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
