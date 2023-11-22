Kate Middleton makes statement at State Banquet as she wears Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne’s signature style must-have
Kate Middleton made a statement with a bold accessory she's not worn to a State Banquet before and they're a Royal Family favourite
Kate Middleton made a statement at a recent State Banquet as she wore Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne’s signature style must-have.
Not every State Banquet calls for full regalia and investment jewellery but the State Banquet held in honour of President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, at Buckingham Palace on 21st November was one of these occasions. Kate’s Banquet look was an embellished Jenny Packham gown and she didn’t choose one of the Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras we’ve seen her wear before, but made her debut with the Strathmore Rose Tiara.
This wasn’t the only bold accessory change we noticed from the Princess of Wales as she also wore long gloves for the first time at a State Banquet. This is an unusual move from Kate, who’s only been seen wearing opera gloves once before in her life.
Kate wore long black gloves at the BAFTAs this year to give her outfit a fashion-forward edge, but here Kate’s white gloves exuded traditional elegance. Previously when she’s attended State Banquets with such a formal dress code that includes tiaras, Kate’s arms have been bare.
Queen Camilla has also not been seen wearing long white gloves to banquets either despite her own senior rank. However, long gloves have always been a must-have accessory for both Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth. The Princess Royal was the only other royal woman wearing them on 21st November and she and the late Queen Elizabeth regularly favoured white gloves anyway, but especially to State Banquets and other formal occasions.
The Princess of Wales’s decision to wear long white gloves could be seen as part of her wider style switch-up in recent months. Since becoming Princess of Wales last year, Kate’s dresses have somewhat taken a backseat as bold trouser suits have become her new favourites. Fashion Stylist Miranda Holder previously expressed her belief to woman&home.com that her clothing choices have become more “business-like” in line with her title.
“Her daytime wardrobe has become more business-like with the Princess favouring trouser suits, albeit with a floaty, fluid leg, over dresses,” she claimed, sharing that this was “in conjunction with the palace announcing that they were no longer going to release details of her outfits, unless it was under very specific circumstances.”
Miranda added that she feels the Princess of Wales has “grown up” with her fashion choices. Though she was considering Kate’s day-to-day wardrobe, it’s possible a little of this polished “business-like” approach has flowed through into the royal’s occasion-wear wardrobe.
Her decision to follow in Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne’s footsteps and wear long white gloves at the State Banquet perhaps indicates Kate wants to emulate these remarkable royal women and add a classic, traditional element to her outfit. It could also be a reflection of her own more senior and formal role within the Royal family as a future Queen Consort.
Although Queen Camilla hasn’t worn long white gloves to a State Banquet, she has worn them to the State Opening of Parliament before. Kate will likely wear them many times again in her life for similar ceremonial events too, especially when she wears a short sleeved gown as this often dictates how long the gloves can be.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
