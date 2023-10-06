Kate Middleton lifts the lid on royal life with her rambunctious family as she reveals the one activity that has them 'screaming'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

During a recent engagement, Kate Middleton lifted the lid on her royal life as she spoke about her children and husband's raucous behaviour.

On October 5, the Princess of Wales put her skills to the test as she visited Hull to take part in the Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre. Kate Middleton showed off her sporty credentials and wore her navy blue tracksuit and white trainers as she got stuck into the activities and chatted with the event organisers.

At one point during the engagement, the Princess was in conversation with England's head wheelchair coach Tom Coyd, and spoke about her family's appreciation for the support - particularly when it came to winning the World Cup final in November.

The Princess revealed that her husband and children were rather loud and enthusiastic when they supported the England team from their home in Windsor. Per the Daily Mail, Tom said, "She [The Princess of Wales] told me that the collisions on the TV is what hooked the kids in." He added that the kids and Prince William were 'screaming' at the television when they watched the World Cup and their team defeat the defending champions, France, 28-24.

Tom also complimented the Princess on her skills at the engagement and speculated that she may have even practised her moves ahead of the event. "She took to manoeuvring the chair really quickly. I'm not just saying this because it's her, but it's the first time I've ever seen anyone score a conversion at their first attempt," he said.

"I think she's been having secret practice sessions before coming here because she was a natural," Tom added. "She even finished off a passing move with a try in the corner. She blew me away to be honest."

The coach continued to praise the Princess as he called her dedication 'impressive'. "For her to be up here today, getting in a wheelchair and giving it a go was really impressive," he added. "I've seen people get in the chair and look really awkward. But she was so at ease with it all."

Catherine, the future Queen Consort, succeeded Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union in 2022. Her enthusiasm at this engagement highlights that she was certainly the right Royal Family member to succeed her brother-in-law as she continues to showcase her genuine passion for the sport every time she encounters an engagement centred around rugby.