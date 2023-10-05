Kate Middleton shows off sporty credentials in navy blue tracksuit and white trainers for latest active outing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate has shown off her sporty credentials in a navy blue tracksuit and practical white trainers for her latest active outing in Yorkshire.

The Princess of Wales is known for being seriously sporty and earlier this year she proved her tennis skills against Roger Federer himself in a doubles rally. Kate is regularly seen watching Wimbledon each July and in recent years has been an equally enthusiastic spectator at rugby matches. The future Queen Consort succeeded Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union in 2022 and she’s not been afraid to put her rugby skills to the test too. This was certainly the case during her latest engagement in Hull, where Kate took part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre.

(Image credit: Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She was there in her capacity as the RFL’s Patron and learnt more about the Physical Disability Rugby League and Learning Disability Rugby League. The PDRL is a full-contact version of the game that is adapted for players with physical disabilities who wish to access in a running version of the sport. Whilst the LDRL is a version of rugby that has been developed to help ensure people with learning disabilities can enjoy and access playing Rugby League.

Kate took part in drills and a training session with the World-Cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad during the engagement and it was perhaps for this active reason that Kate swapped her recent uniform of bold-coloured suits for a navy tracksuit and trainers. The Princess of Wales wore the RFL’s training kit which consisted of a smart short-sleeved polo shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

With her long brunette tresses secured in a practical low ponytail for much of the day, the senior royal opted for plain white trainers. Her sporty attire and evident delight at taking part in the activities likely won’t come as a surprise to many royal fans. After being announced as the RFU and RFL’s Patron, Kate unveiled her rugby skills in a full-on active-wear outfit in a special social media video.

Meanwhile, she attended a training session at Twickenham wearing an England Rugby kit and in February 2022 and once again showed her support for England rugby. Kate’s known for wearing £129 Chargefeel 2 Low Women’s trainers from Lululemon, £130 The Roger Advantage trainers and £80 New Balance 515 classic trainers and she opted for the Lululemon ones for her Twickenham day.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

SHOP KATE'S TRAINERS

Classic work-out shoe Chargefeel 2 Low Shoe Visit Site RRP: £129 |Available in multiple colourways, these classic work-out shoes are incredibly practical and elegant at the same time. Worn by the Princess of Wales on several occasions, the trainers have a dual-density midsole and pressure-mapped outsole. Metallic detailing 515 New Balance trainers Visit Site RRP: £80 | Kate's been seen in the classic 115 New Balance trainer style and we can see why! These black, gold and white ones feature a suede and mesh upper that works perfectly for both sporting and casual daily events. The solid rubber outsole also provides plenty of support. Great collaboration THE ROGER Advantage Visit Site RRP: £130 | Co-created with tennis star Roger Federer, these trainers are sleek and stylish. Kate's been seen wearing them to play tennis with Emma Raducanu at an engagement and they have a lovely balance between practicality and wearability and can easily be paired with a day-to-day outfit as well as sports gear.

Kate’s Orelia gold hoops were the only embellishment to her rugby t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms look in June as she met male and local players to discuss her Shaping Us campaign. Once again here Kate took part in drills too and her latest engagement in Hull has proved that she’s still more than happy to get involved at rugby-focused engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

As Patron of the governing body for England Rugby League Kate will also likely be looking forward to England’s next match in the Rugby World Cup on 7th October. She has already travelled to France once to watch the team’s opening match in the World Cup and if they continue to progress it’s possible she might do so again going forwards.