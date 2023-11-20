Kate Middleton just gave us the go-ahead to get our festive jumpers out in cosy Fair Isle piece of dreams

The Princess of Wales’ Fair Isle jumper has just given us all the go-ahead to get our own festive knitwear out for the coming season.

The future Queen Consort knows a fabulously cosy knit when she sees one and her latest roll-neck jumper couldn’t be more seasonal. When it comes to the best jumpers, many of us are drawn to the cosiness of luxurious fabrics like cashmere or wool, or to a stunning shade or pattern - or all three. For a special social media post to announce the return of her Together at Christmas carol concert for the third year running, Kate’s Fair Isle jumper was her knitwear of choice.

Priced at £179, this Holland Cooper jumper features a Fair Isle knitted pattern that was named after the island in the Shetland Islands and traditionally featured a limited colour palette of only four or five colours.

The Princess of Wales’ old favourite knit definitely kept to this, with a cream-toned primary colour and touches of deep burgundy, dove grey and navy blue. All of the darker tones are within the same more muted colour palette, making this a rather chic and more subtle combination than some of the brighter variations of Fair Isle jumpers you often see on the market. Kate’s Fair Isle jumper had a classic ribbed roll neck for added warmth which was mirrored in the cuffs of the long sleeves.

Whilst this might be seen as quite a simple seasonal piece compared to Kate’s go-to sequin party dress, it’s utterly timeless and so wearable. The Fair Isle pattern has often been especially popular trend-wise around the festive season, making this the perfect choice for her carol concert announcement post.

The more neutral colours also mean that it’s effortless to style long after the festive season is over too. Kate’s proved this herself when she wore this classic jumper with a cropped jacket over the top in February 2023.

In the Princess' latest announcement, Kate’s Fair Isle jumper looked to have been paired with black trousers that were just visible behind a spectacular Christmas tree that the senior royal was decorating.

The cream colourway would work just as beautifully with blue denim jeans or other trousers in shades featured in the jumper, but Holland Cooper also does this particular style in a stunning khaki green and also in a soft grey. Given how stunning and classic these Fair Isle jumpers are, you might well feel - just like Kate - that they’re worth investing in.

However, if you’d rather incorporate a Fair Isle design into your winter wardrobe more affordably there are also plenty of options. You can keep things similarly neutral with soft beige, grey or black patterned pieces and wearing a Fair Isle jumper adds traditionalism and is festive without being too specifically so.