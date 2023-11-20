Kate Middleton just gave us the go-ahead to get our festive jumpers out in cosy Fair Isle piece of dreams
Kate Middleton’s Fair Isle jumper looks unbelievably cosy and there are so many ways to recreate this with affordable finds
The Princess of Wales’ Fair Isle jumper has just given us all the go-ahead to get our own festive knitwear out for the coming season.
The future Queen Consort knows a fabulously cosy knit when she sees one and her latest roll-neck jumper couldn’t be more seasonal. When it comes to the best jumpers, many of us are drawn to the cosiness of luxurious fabrics like cashmere or wool, or to a stunning shade or pattern - or all three. For a special social media post to announce the return of her Together at Christmas carol concert for the third year running, Kate’s Fair Isle jumper was her knitwear of choice.
Priced at £179, this Holland Cooper jumper features a Fair Isle knitted pattern that was named after the island in the Shetland Islands and traditionally featured a limited colour palette of only four or five colours.
The Princess of Wales’ old favourite knit definitely kept to this, with a cream-toned primary colour and touches of deep burgundy, dove grey and navy blue. All of the darker tones are within the same more muted colour palette, making this a rather chic and more subtle combination than some of the brighter variations of Fair Isle jumpers you often see on the market. Kate’s Fair Isle jumper had a classic ribbed roll neck for added warmth which was mirrored in the cuffs of the long sleeves.
SHOP KATE'S JUMPER
Holland Cooper
RRP: £179 | Kate's Fair Isle jumper is a royal favourite and we can see why! The traditional style, subtle colours and soft yarn material make this an elevated every-day piece.
The Little Taylor at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £75 |Available in cream and black colourways, this stunning funnel neck Fair Isle knit is a gorgeous option for winter. The snowflake design adds a subtle festive touch.
Mango
RRP: £22.99 |For an affordable and neutral take on the Fair Isle knit, this crew neck jumper is stunning. The trim on the collar, cuffs and bottom hem adds detail and the soft camel shades are so timeless.
Whilst this might be seen as quite a simple seasonal piece compared to Kate’s go-to sequin party dress, it’s utterly timeless and so wearable. The Fair Isle pattern has often been especially popular trend-wise around the festive season, making this the perfect choice for her carol concert announcement post.
The more neutral colours also mean that it’s effortless to style long after the festive season is over too. Kate’s proved this herself when she wore this classic jumper with a cropped jacket over the top in February 2023.
In the Princess' latest announcement, Kate’s Fair Isle jumper looked to have been paired with black trousers that were just visible behind a spectacular Christmas tree that the senior royal was decorating.
A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood)
A photo posted by on
The cream colourway would work just as beautifully with blue denim jeans or other trousers in shades featured in the jumper, but Holland Cooper also does this particular style in a stunning khaki green and also in a soft grey. Given how stunning and classic these Fair Isle jumpers are, you might well feel - just like Kate - that they’re worth investing in.
However, if you’d rather incorporate a Fair Isle design into your winter wardrobe more affordably there are also plenty of options. You can keep things similarly neutral with soft beige, grey or black patterned pieces and wearing a Fair Isle jumper adds traditionalism and is festive without being too specifically so.
