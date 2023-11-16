Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s go-to sequin party dress with high street finds

The Princess of Wales's go-to sequin party dress makes a statement whenever she wears it and here’s how to recreate it with our favourite high street finds.

The Princess of Wales’s calendar is filled with special occasions that call for stand-out dresses all year round but autumn/winter often sees her bring out her sparkliest gowns. When it comes to Christmas party dress ideas so many of us end up turning to sparkly options. Kate’s go-to sequin party dress goes for texture paired with a bold forest green colour that couldn’t be more perfect for party season. Crafted by Jenny Packham, the Princess of Wales’s full-length sequin dress was first seen during her and Prince William’s visit to Pakistan in 2019.

It was from Jenny Packham’s autumn/winter 2020 collection and she wore the fully embellished dress again for the Royal Variety Show in 2021. Now Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum has explained why deep greens and sequins are still so popular for party season.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

SHOP GREEN SEQUIN DRESSES

& Other Stories Sequin mini dress Visit Site RRP: £135 | For a beautiful mini-length take on Kate's sequin dress this wrap-effect option is fabulous. The gorgeous green shade and sparkle is sure to make a statement at any autumn/winter events. M&S Midaxi column dress Visit Site RRP: £99 |For a full sequin look that's perfect for party season, this beautiful, lined dress could be what you've been looking for. It features a contrasting trip at the neckline and cuffs and falls to a super elegant midaxi length. Coast Sequin maxi dress Visit Site RRP: £71.40 |This emerald green floor-length maxi dress is ideal for Christmas party season as well as a stand-out occasion-wear piece for all year round. The jewel-toned shade and wrap style are stunning.

“The Princess of Wales is a big fan of British designer brand Jenny Packham for evening wear and with good reason. This absolutely sensational gown shows off Kate's frame beautifully and the fully embellished look is both a trademark for Packham's clothing and for how Kate does red carpet best,” Rivkie explained.

Our Fashion Editor added that for the future Queen Consort, this particular choice of a rich green colour is especially flattering given her hair colour and shared how Kate’s go-to sequin party dress is incredibly inspirational.

Rivkie said, “The forest green hue complements the Princess of Wales's deep chestnut brown hair colour to perfection and the elegant look offers plenty of inspiration for the party season ahead. Green hues are synonymous with this time of year and as we enter the Christmas party circuit, opting for a rich jewel colour over black will lift your look in a flash. The sequins will pick up light and ensure you'll dazzle all night long.”

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

So whilst dark green might not be one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 but it’s a seasonal staple shade for a reason as jewel tones can help “lift” looks. Whilst Kate’s dress was very luxurious, there are many options available to help you emulate the main elements of this look for a more affordable price.

Whether you want a floor-length occasion-wear piece or love the colour and sequins but prefer a shorter dress, the high street currently has some real gems when it comes to green sparkly dresses. Wrap dress designs are popular and they're also super elegant and a slightly more relaxed neckline than Kate’s more modest crew-neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

There are also so many sleeve lengths that we love and although a green sequin dress is bold, it’s easy to accessorise with metallic and neutral tones like black and white - or go all-out with the green. Both times the Princess of Wales has worn this particular gown she’s opted for relatively simple gold drop earrings that enhance the dress’ sparkle without being too much.

In Pakistan she wore metallic sandal heels and in November 2021 the senior royal went for classic green suede court shoes. Kate has showcased how a green sequin gown can be more versatile than you might think and a gown like this is a special occasion wear piece that many people might hope to recreate in their own way this party season.