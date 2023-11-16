Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s go-to sequin party dress with high street finds
Kate Middleton's go-to sequin party dress is a stunning deep green and there are several ways to recreate this look more affordably
The Princess of Wales's go-to sequin party dress makes a statement whenever she wears it and here’s how to recreate it with our favourite high street finds.
The Princess of Wales’s calendar is filled with special occasions that call for stand-out dresses all year round but autumn/winter often sees her bring out her sparkliest gowns. When it comes to Christmas party dress ideas so many of us end up turning to sparkly options. Kate’s go-to sequin party dress goes for texture paired with a bold forest green colour that couldn’t be more perfect for party season. Crafted by Jenny Packham, the Princess of Wales’s full-length sequin dress was first seen during her and Prince William’s visit to Pakistan in 2019.
It was from Jenny Packham’s autumn/winter 2020 collection and she wore the fully embellished dress again for the Royal Variety Show in 2021. Now Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum has explained why deep greens and sequins are still so popular for party season.
SHOP GREEN SEQUIN DRESSES
& Other Stories
RRP: £135 | For a beautiful mini-length take on Kate's sequin dress this wrap-effect option is fabulous. The gorgeous green shade and sparkle is sure to make a statement at any autumn/winter events.
M&S
RRP: £99 |For a full sequin look that's perfect for party season, this beautiful, lined dress could be what you've been looking for. It features a contrasting trip at the neckline and cuffs and falls to a super elegant midaxi length.
Coast
RRP: £71.40 |This emerald green floor-length maxi dress is ideal for Christmas party season as well as a stand-out occasion-wear piece for all year round. The jewel-toned shade and wrap style are stunning.
“The Princess of Wales is a big fan of British designer brand Jenny Packham for evening wear and with good reason. This absolutely sensational gown shows off Kate's frame beautifully and the fully embellished look is both a trademark for Packham's clothing and for how Kate does red carpet best,” Rivkie explained.
Our Fashion Editor added that for the future Queen Consort, this particular choice of a rich green colour is especially flattering given her hair colour and shared how Kate’s go-to sequin party dress is incredibly inspirational.
Rivkie said, “The forest green hue complements the Princess of Wales's deep chestnut brown hair colour to perfection and the elegant look offers plenty of inspiration for the party season ahead. Green hues are synonymous with this time of year and as we enter the Christmas party circuit, opting for a rich jewel colour over black will lift your look in a flash. The sequins will pick up light and ensure you'll dazzle all night long.”
With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.
So whilst dark green might not be one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 but it’s a seasonal staple shade for a reason as jewel tones can help “lift” looks. Whilst Kate’s dress was very luxurious, there are many options available to help you emulate the main elements of this look for a more affordable price.
Whether you want a floor-length occasion-wear piece or love the colour and sequins but prefer a shorter dress, the high street currently has some real gems when it comes to green sparkly dresses. Wrap dress designs are popular and they're also super elegant and a slightly more relaxed neckline than Kate’s more modest crew-neckline.
There are also so many sleeve lengths that we love and although a green sequin dress is bold, it’s easy to accessorise with metallic and neutral tones like black and white - or go all-out with the green. Both times the Princess of Wales has worn this particular gown she’s opted for relatively simple gold drop earrings that enhance the dress’ sparkle without being too much.
In Pakistan she wore metallic sandal heels and in November 2021 the senior royal went for classic green suede court shoes. Kate has showcased how a green sequin gown can be more versatile than you might think and a gown like this is a special occasion wear piece that many people might hope to recreate in their own way this party season.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Where was The Crown filmed? All the filming locations for The Crown you can visit in real life
Here's what you need to know about where Netflix's The Crown was filmed - and whether you can visit all of these historic buildings
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William has given Kate Middleton nearly £703,000 worth of jewelry, according to reports
This includes Kate's engagement sapphire from Princess Diana, as well as other opulent jewels
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's been 13 years since Prince William and Kate revealed a huge secret they'd been keeping
Prince William and Kate revealed a momentous and well-kept secret 13 years ago after managing to keep it private for several weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton delivers bold glamour with Quality Street purple suit and iconic sapphire drop earrings
Kate Middleton's purple suit balanced formal and fun at the Shaping Us National Symposium and you can emulate this elegant look for less
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims
It's been claimed Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one’ to turn to about this but Queen Camilla and they have a 'unique' relationship
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Kate Middleton-approved party dress we all need this festive season and here are our favourite colours
This Kate Middleton-approved party dress has appeared in a significant portrait of her and there are several stand-out colours right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Fans left wondering where Duchess Sophie was on Remembrance Sunday as Queen Camilla and Kate made ‘strong team’ outside of royal trio
Where Duchess Sophie was and why she wasn't seen as often was a cause of confusion for some fans and disappointment for others
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The reappearance of Kate Middleton’s iconic hat from 2006 for Remembrance Sunday service has got us feeling seriously nostalgic
Kate Middleton's hat for the National Service of Remembrance was an old favourite and it worked perfectly with her respectful outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published