Kate Middleton has been branded a ‘disappointment’ – and fans are not impressed

(Image credit: Tim Clayton Corbis via Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

The Princess of Wales has had fans rush to her defence this week after one prominent fashion critic – who was awarded an OBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II – labelled her a “disappointment” for her attitude towards jewellery. Former Vogue editor, Suzy Menkes, suggested that Princess Kate doesn’t quite have the same love for jewellery that the likes of Queen Camilla does, but many fans have been quick to disagree.

Let’s be honest – it’s rare to hear anyone suggest the Princess of Wales doesn’t ace whatever she tries her hand at. From playing tennis with sporting legends to leaving millions of fans around the world stunned with a surprise Eurovision appearance, she’s a woman who can wear many hats.

Sometimes literally – as this throwback cowboy picture proves.

But this week, it’s not her hats that are under scrutiny, but another type of accessorising. The Princess has been branded a “disappointment” when it comes to her affinity for jewellery.

Fashion editor Suzy Menkes, pictured here with Duchess Sophie, made the comments about Kate's attitude towards jewellery

(Image credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The surprising comment comes from a legendary fashion journalist – Suzy Menkes – who served as editor for Vogue International until 2020.

The renowned editor, who was awarded an OBE, spoke out about Kate’s attitude towards jewellery on the podcast Creative Conversations.

Speaking to current British Vogue's jewellery editor Carol Woolton, Suzy stated, “The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to”

“I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns and then her sort of pulling a face as if to say, “Do I have to wear this? I mean, it's probably ridiculous but she doesn't give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on.”

“Maybe she is, maybe she's a mother and really doesn't want to spend her time putting these things around her neck. But she certainly doesn't seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery.”

Kate Middleton has had many iconic jewellery looks, but one fashion editor thinks she lacks the passion unlike Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And speaking of Queen Camilla, Suzy added, “We now have a new Queen, so presumably she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels. We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her? I don’t know. I can't help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don't.”

Naturally, many of Kate’s fans disagreed – particularly pointing out how much they love Kate’s individual style and her ability of mixing regal pieces with high-street favourites.

Kate Middleton was defended by fans, who love her approach in mixing high end jewellery with more affordable pieces like she recently did at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Hannah McKay/Getty Images)

One X user (formerly Twitter) wrote, “when you have everything, you don’t have to flaunt. The Princess always looks flawless.”

And we have to add some arguments to the contrary of Suzy’s opinion.

Most recently, she’s impressed fans with her £45 Wimbledon earrings, plus she’s known to opt for pieces with powerful stories.

Also, it was Kate’s nifty jewellery trick which saw her reintroduce a “forgotten” royal piece recently, so we think the Princess deserves more praise for her accessorising prowess.

