Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds so elegant and she’s even got her friends on board!
Queen Camilla's way of keeping fit 'makes all the difference' to her but her friends thought she was 'joking' at first
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds so elegant and she persuaded her friends to get on board despite them “howling with laughter” at first.
- Her Majesty has previously spoken out about her love for Silver Swan ballet classes and she persuaded a group of friends to do them with her.
- Despite thinking it would be in “complete hysterics” together, Queen Camilla found that she had to “concentrate hard”.
- This royal news comes as Prince George is said to be “surprisingly comfortable” with his royal position as he realised he’s “got to step up”.
From Princess Catherine’s fitness ritual that she incorporates into her morning routine, to the exercise that King Charles does, members of the Royal Family have found the best ways to keep active alongside their many responsibilities. This includes Queen Camilla, whose schedule is packed with important engagements, royal occasions and travelling.
And Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit is something that her friends have got on board with too, although they initially thought she was “joking”. As revealed by the Royal Family website, Queen Camilla keeps fit by taking Silver Swan ballet classes - and she’s given fascinating details about them.
In July 2020 she guest edited the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live during a broadcast from Clarence House and opened up about her ballet journey. Her Majesty explained, as per Hello!, that she’s been inspired to take up Silver Swan classes after learning more about them during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in 2018.
Although she revealed that she’d paused her classes for a little while because she “did something” to her back, she said she couldn’t wait “to get back to it again” and she feels “so well afterwards”. Reflecting upon how she’d persuaded her friends to get involved, Queen Camilla disclosed that they had “howled with laughter” initially but they focused quickly.
"I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me, and I said 'look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans', they all howled with laughter and said 'you must be joking',” she said. “So I said 'come on let's give it a go', so we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right."
Meanwhile, in another, earlier interview that year with Silver Swans Ambassador Angela Ripon and President of RAD, Dame Darcey Bussell, Queen Camilla shared that she’d been doing lessons for 18 months at that point. As revealed by The Guardian, she said that the group of four of them “clatter around and when [they] are in London, [they] do it once a week”, adding that it “makes all the difference”.
“You might groan a bit afterwards, huff, grunt and everything else. But you do feel so much better. It’s fun,” she declared.
Silver Swan ballet classes are run by RAD and launched online classes during the pandemic. Queen Camilla’s way of keeping fit sounds super elegant and a fun experience for her and her friends and it ties in with her wider love of ballet. Her Majesty has been Patron of Elmhurst Ballet School since 2006 and last year she presented Mikhail Baryshnikov with The Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award - RAD’s highest honour - for his contribution to ballet and the dance world.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Salma Hayek says this one easy wellness practice is what keeps her looking so youthful
The star also insisted that she's never had Botox or plastic surgery
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
The 'amazing' and 'thoughtful' gift Queen Elizabeth II gave to her naughty young godson
Queen Elizabeth II's 'thoughtful' gift to her godson while he was at boarding school has been revealed
By Laura Harman • Published
-
King Charles's tattered look in unusual place is dividing royal fans - but there's a good reason for this style
King Charles's tattered look in a recent portrait has a special meaning - and it is particularly significant for the monarch
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style
Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and classic beige trench coat showcased wet weather fashion at it's best during her visit to Norfolk
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
King Charles honors the late Queen on his first Mother’s Day without her, but not everyone is happy with his message
The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has come under fire after a Mother’s Day post neglected to include the Queen’s other children
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Exciting news for royal fans as Prince Louis’ role in the coronation has been revealed - and he's joining his siblings!
The excitable youngest child of Prince William and Kate didn’t join his siblings at the Queen’s funeral, but he will be at the coronation
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with bold turquoise color palette
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit made a statement in vivid turquoise that couldn't be more different to her usual style
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Queen Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with epic diamond brooch and unique umbrella
Queen Camilla arrived at Cheltenham with the best accessories
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Why King Charles won’t face the Royal Family during the coronation service
King Charles won’t face the Royal Family or any other attendees during the coronation service in May which ‘emphasizes’ key focus…
By Emma Shacklock • Published