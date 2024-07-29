Kate Middleton's favourite hot day espadrilles are half price in a rare price slash that you can't miss while the sun is shining

Kate Middleton has worn a pair of espadrille wedges by Castañer with so many beautiful summer outfits - and now is the time to snap a pair up if you want to replicate her warm weather style, as plenty of pairs have been slashed to half price.

If your fashion focus this season has been on building a summer capsule wardrobe, you might've found that compiling a few pairs of classic staple shoes to be the easiest part. A pair of your best white trainers, some timeless strappy sandals and a pair of adorable ballet flats are likely amongst your go-to summer footwear picks - but a chic wedge might be something you're missing.

As demonstrated by fashion icon, the Princess of Wales, herself, a pair of espadrille wedge heels can be a pivotal addition to an outfit if you want to give it some instant elevation and elegance, while still keeping it laid-back and lowkey.

We've seen Kate pair a pair of Castañer wedges with a flowing floral midi dress on many warm days in the past, creating a signature outfit formula that's seriously easy to copy and pull off - and they make for a pair of very comfortable wedding guest shoes.

Shop Castañer Wedges

The pair that Princess Catherine has opted for on various outings over the years are the Castañer Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles, which are currently available to buy from Net-a-Porter.

And while Kate's exact favourites are full price right now, you can snap up various other pairs of Castañer wedges with an incredible 50% discount at Nobody's Child at the moment, including beige Carinas and the brand's timeless Chiarita style.

And woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, has long been a fan of Castañer and their endlessly wearable and versatile offerings - and recently saw first hand just how popular they are in their native Spain.

Caroline says, "Wedge espadrilles are surprisingly comfortable, particularly in the heat, so it's no wonder the Royals - both here and in Europe - are big fans of Castañer. I've just come back from a trip to Spain, where the brand is based and you see a lot of Castañer wedges when walking around.

"The neutral colours on offer mean they're well worth the investment as they'll go with everything. You'll never look elsewhere for espadrilles once you've tried Castañer, and much like Birkenstocks, you can get away with wearing them from early spring into autumn, rather than solely in the summer months."