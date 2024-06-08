Kate Middleton’s family has shown ‘extraordinary unity’ following her cancer diagnosis, says Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has spoken candidly about the ‘extraordinary unity’ of the Royal Family following her, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III's cancer diagnoses, saying that she's incredibly 'proud' of Kate's children for handling the news so well.

Everyone was shocked when, in such quick succession, Sarah Ferguson, King Charles III and Kate Middleton were all diagnosed with cancer. Sarah revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last summer at 64 after a routine mammogram and subsequently underwent a single mastectomy, then was later also diagnosed with skin cancer.

Then, King Charles announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer in February. And, just a month later, everyone was brought to tears when Kate Middleton announced in a heartfelt statement that she was undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' treatment.

It must've been a shock for all members of the family but Sarah Ferguson has now revealed that the family has banded together in a show of ‘extraordinary unity’ to support all three of them through this trying time.

"Lovely Princess Catherine doing the video was so brave," she said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain before going on to praise both Prince William, who recently gave a sweet update on Kate's recovery, and the couple's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the support they've been giving their mum.

"I think family unity is an extraordinary thing and I'm honestly just so proud and I just send them lots of love and lots of support," she said.

The support of family is something Sarah knows the benefits of first hand. She recently opened up about how the support of her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, had helped her through her health struggles, saying, "I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy."

But while Sarah is more than willing to be open about her cancer diagnosis, she understands why Charles and Kate prefer to keep it private. Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, she explained, "I think the key is that you don't have to be in anyone's face – the odd note, the odd: 'Hello, we're all here.' I was so impressed that the King became patron of Cancer Research UK; it's such an amazing move.

"And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [in which Kate made her diagnosis public]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on."