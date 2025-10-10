Kate Middleton's cinnamon spice knitted co-ord and knee high boots was autumn in an outfit and I've never forgotten it
The Princess of Wales has only worn this combination once publicly and yet it remains one of my favourite looks from her
There are so many of the Princess of Wales’s outfits I wish I had in my autumn capsule wardrobe, but if I was pushed to pick a favourite there’s one that instantly springs to mind. It’s such a wearable look and the cinnamon spice colour is seasonal without being too statement.
Of course, I’m thinking of the Gabriela Hearst knitted co-ord Kate wore when she visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton in January 2023. At first glance it appeared to be a dress - something that forms the basis of many of my autumn outfit ideas - but it was actually a skirt and jumper.
Recreate the Princess's Autumn Look
It might not be knitted like the Princess's skirt, but this midi design would also look stunning with an orange roll neck jumper. It's high-waisted and has a split at the back for ease of movement. Pencil skirts are so on-trend right now and this is a fun take on this workwear style.
The cashmere and wool top had a roll neck and long sleeves, with ribbed detailing all over it. This was also part of the skirt’s design and the classic A-line shape brought elegance without a lot of volume, which was perfect for wearing under a long coat.
The Princess of Wales tucked her top into the skirt and the join was cleverly concealed by her chunky black belt. Belts are often overlooked when we’re accessorising and they’re especially great for autumn and winter when many people tend to wear chunky knits.
Adding a belt not only brings texture, but extra shaping and definition to more relaxed, flowy silhouettes. It also creates an instant impression that your outfit is very considered, even if you threw it on in a matter of moments - and who doesn’t enjoy that?
Kate’s failsafe autumn outfit formula is a jumper and a midi skirt and this Gabriela Hearst one stands out to me because of the colour. The muted spicy orange tone was very appropriately named "spice" by the brand and is bright red’s more understated cousin.
It works so well for autumn with warm neutrals and I can imagine pairing something in this colour with a tan suede jacket or a camel coat. The future Queen went for the latter for her nursery visit and left her outerwear unfastened, giving a great glimpse at her outfit.
She finished off her look with dark brown suede knee highs and a matching clutch. If you’re not sure how to style bolder colours I’d advise following her approach and make them the main feature shade of your outfit and keep everything else neutral. It just helps to balance things.
For an even more minimal take on the Princess’s 2023 look, go for a jumper and skirt - or a knitted dress for ease - in a hue you know you already get a lot of wear out of. The senior royal loves a pop of colour but even for her the orange was unusual.
Kate doesn’t wear orange regularly, favouring blue, red and green. It worked so well and although we haven’t seen her wear this exact set again I still hope to see it get brought back out. Outside of summer, the months running up to Christmas are some of the busiest for the Royal Family and a full schedule of engagements and events means more fabulous fashion moments to come.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
