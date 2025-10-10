Kate Middleton's cinnamon spice knitted co-ord and knee high boots was autumn in an outfit and I've never forgotten it

There are so many of the Princess of Wales’s outfits I wish I had in my autumn capsule wardrobe, but if I was pushed to pick a favourite there’s one that instantly springs to mind. It’s such a wearable look and the cinnamon spice colour is seasonal without being too statement.

Of course, I’m thinking of the Gabriela Hearst knitted co-ord Kate wore when she visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton in January 2023. At first glance it appeared to be a dress - something that forms the basis of many of my autumn outfit ideas - but it was actually a skirt and jumper.

(Image credit: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Recreate the Princess's Autumn Look

Phase Eight Perrie Ribbed Zip Midi Dress £53.10/$90 (Was £110/$200) at Phase Eight Designed in a beautiful burnt orange shade with soft ribbed texture that has subtle stretch, the Perrie dress falls to a midi length. Zip detailing and the classic collar add a smarter edge and makes this frock a great day-to-night piece. House of Bruar Lambswool Roll Neck Jumper £54.95/$95 at House of Bruar Made exclusively for The House of Bruar, this lambswool roll neck is crafted from first-shear lambswool which is famous for its fine, curly fibres. The neckline will help to keep you cosy on cold days and the jumper is ribbed at the lower hem and cuffs. InAvati Midi Rust Orange Skirt £139/$195 at Wolf & Badger It might not be knitted like the Princess's skirt, but this midi design would also look stunning with an orange roll neck jumper. It's high-waisted and has a split at the back for ease of movement. Pencil skirts are so on-trend right now and this is a fun take on this workwear style. Dune Block-Heeled Brown Knee Highs £167/$235 at Dune Made from microfibre fabric, these are sleek and minimalist. The chocolate brown colour is a softer alternative to black boots and the block heel provides extra elevation. Wear with jumper dresses and skirts throughout the colder months. Mango Black and Gold Buckle Belt Selma1 £35.99/$69.99 at Mango Made from 100% leather, this slim, black belt is a classic accessory that can help transform even the simplest of outfits. The gold-toned buckle adds extra glamour and is a modern square shape. Zara Double-Breasted Camel Coat £79.99/$129 at Zara A camel coat is one of those items that you'll get so much wear out of over the years and this one is a more affordable option, with a lapel collar and double-breasted fit. The shoulder pads give structure and there is a back vent in the hem.

The cashmere and wool top had a roll neck and long sleeves, with ribbed detailing all over it. This was also part of the skirt’s design and the classic A-line shape brought elegance without a lot of volume, which was perfect for wearing under a long coat.

The Princess of Wales tucked her top into the skirt and the join was cleverly concealed by her chunky black belt. Belts are often overlooked when we’re accessorising and they’re especially great for autumn and winter when many people tend to wear chunky knits.

Adding a belt not only brings texture, but extra shaping and definition to more relaxed, flowy silhouettes. It also creates an instant impression that your outfit is very considered, even if you threw it on in a matter of moments - and who doesn’t enjoy that?

(Image credit: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate’s failsafe autumn outfit formula is a jumper and a midi skirt and this Gabriela Hearst one stands out to me because of the colour. The muted spicy orange tone was very appropriately named "spice" by the brand and is bright red’s more understated cousin.

It works so well for autumn with warm neutrals and I can imagine pairing something in this colour with a tan suede jacket or a camel coat. The future Queen went for the latter for her nursery visit and left her outerwear unfastened, giving a great glimpse at her outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She finished off her look with dark brown suede knee highs and a matching clutch. If you’re not sure how to style bolder colours I’d advise following her approach and make them the main feature shade of your outfit and keep everything else neutral. It just helps to balance things.

(Image credit: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For an even more minimal take on the Princess’s 2023 look, go for a jumper and skirt - or a knitted dress for ease - in a hue you know you already get a lot of wear out of. The senior royal loves a pop of colour but even for her the orange was unusual.

Kate doesn’t wear orange regularly, favouring blue, red and green. It worked so well and although we haven’t seen her wear this exact set again I still hope to see it get brought back out. Outside of summer, the months running up to Christmas are some of the busiest for the Royal Family and a full schedule of engagements and events means more fabulous fashion moments to come.