The Princess of Wales will celebrate the 'love that connects us all' with her most personal carol concert yet

Catherine, Princess of Wales is ready to end the year on a high note, hosting her fifth 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

This year, the carol service will see a few new additions and touches that suggest it’s going to be one of the Princess’s most personal to date.

Kensington Palace added in a statement, "In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all - spanning generations, communities, cultures, and faiths.

"As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence, and joy."

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

Horticulturist Jamie Butterworth is reported to be creating a natural, festive environment outside of the Abbey for guests to enjoy when they arrive, to highlight the importance of nature in our lives.

This mirrors the heartfelt messages Kate has shared with fans with her series of nature-inspired videos, promoting the power of nature when it comes to healing, connection and more.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) will also donate the wreaths for display inside Westminster Abbey, which have been made alongside their Ambassadors and schoolchildren.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year, the service featured a Kindness Tree, which saw guests hang handwritten messages of gratitude.

(Image credit: Jordan Pettitt/WPA/Getty Images)

It’s expected that around 1,600 guests will be invited to the service, which, as usual, will include members of the royal family, celebrities, volunteers, community heroes, and those who have been chosen in honour of great acts of service.

Per HELLO!, confirmed musical performances and readings so far will include singer Hannah Waddingham (who recently hosted the 2025 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, attended by Their Majesties, the Princess of Wales and Prince George in an unexpected debut), Bastille's lead singer Dan Smith, Titanic star Kate Winslet and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In a touching nod to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed in September this year and had a funeral held at Westminster Abbey, guests will be greeted by young performers from Future Talent, a charity she helped establish that supports musically gifted children from low-income backgrounds.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It’s not known which members of the Royal Family will attend, but it has become something of a major event in the calendar. In previous years, the likes of Their Majesties, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and the Middleton family have all supported Kate by attending.

In conjunction with the Westminster Abbey service, Together at Christmas community carol services will take place at 15 locations across the UK, from Berkshire to Lanarkshire.

Hosted by lord lieutenants, each one recognises those who have gone above and beyond to love and connect others.

The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.