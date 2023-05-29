Former royal butler claims it’s ‘very possible’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move back to the UK

King Charles III's former royal butler has said that it's 'very possible' that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move back to the UK at some point in the future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may 'seem happy in the States' but a former royal butler has claimed it's 'very possible' that the pair may move back to the UK.

He says that Harry will 'always have an association with the UK' and believes he will not 'want to sever ties' with his home country.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle has left her ‘uber-glam’ fashion days behind and is leaning into an ‘edgier’ look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world back in 2020 when they announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and moving their family across the Atlantic to settle in California.

After finding a family home in Santa Barbara, LA, with the family moving into a gorgeous $14 million mansion with 18,000 square feet of space and another five acres of land for their two young children Archie and Lilibet to explore, the couple have kept themselves busy with various Netflix projects, book deals and charity events, the latter of which recently saw Meghan awarded a prestigious award for her 'lifelong advocacy for women and girls.'

The couple 'seem happy,' enjoying loved-up date nights at events like last month's LA basketball game, but King Charles III's former butler has claimed he would 'never say' that the pair wouldn't return to live in the UK and that it's 'very possible' they will do so at some point in the future.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Speaking about the couple's possible move, Grant Harrold told the New York Post, "I'd never say never, it's always possible that one day he might want to come home, it's possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn't want to come over.

"Meghan doesn't really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that's where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home."

It has been a while since Meghan stood on UK soil. Earlier this month, Prince Harry attended his father's Coronation alone where he shared a 'surprising' exchange with Princess Anne and reportedly had a ‘conversation’ with King Charles, but the royal left the country soon after the Coronation ceremony to return home for Archie's fourth birthday party.

The last time Meghan was in the country was back in September 2022 as both she and Harry made an appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. During her speech at the event, Meghan she said it was ‘very nice to be back,’ but the good mood was quickly dashed as The Queen passed away on 8 September and Harry and Meghan's stay in the UK was extended.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harrold, speaking on behalf of Oddspedia, shared that while the couple haven't visited the UK very often since moving away, Harry is 'always going to have an association with the UK' and will never 'totally want to cut that off.'

He said that while it is 'very possible' that the pair will move back, 'they seem happy in the States.'

He added, "He'll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don't think Harry will want to sever ties."

According to the author and journalist Tina Brown, the royal couple would be welcomed back despite their long-standing feud with the Royal Family as they were a 'huge asset to the royals' and helped them in 'connecting to the young of England.'

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, she revealed, "They were a huge asset as a couple to the royals and I think they actually, they really needed them," she said during the interview on Thursday.

"I mean, they were the face of, you know, younger, connecting to the young of England. To have a woman of colour in the Royal Family was, you know, a wonderful thing for the connection to a more diverse nation. So there was a need to have them back, I think. There is a need, I think, to have them back."