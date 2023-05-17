Meghan Markle's skin-tight textured gold dress ensures all eyes are on her for first major appearance since the coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked suited and booted as they appeared in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.

This was the first high-profile public engagement attended by the Duke and Duchess since Meghan skipped the King's Coronation earlier this month.

The royal couple looked fantastic as they dressed to the nines for this event in New York City.

In other royal news, Prince William and Princess Catherine's plans to be totally different to 'unreachable' Queen Elizabeth II.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined with other celebrities and attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York. The royal couple looked wonderful as they dressed up for this exciting event and held hands to show a united front as they walked into the gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan looked striking as she wore the Johanna Ortiz ‘Ideal Universe’ Midi Dress in Gold. The dress is made from a shimmering gorgeous textured material that hugged the Duchess's figure and contrasted perfectly against her dark wavy hair.

The midi dress was an enviable look and has already nearly completely sold out after Meghan was snapped wearing it. There are a few brands that are still selling the dress, but it is not cheap, and the original price of this gown was $2,193 (£1,763). The Duchess also added her own spin to this look as she wore the dress without any straps, creating a completely different neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Johanna Ortiz 'Ideal Universe' Midi Dress €1,517,00 | Fashion Clinic (opens in new tab) The exact dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex. The Johanna Ortiz Ideal Universe midi dress in brocade gold features an open back and a cutout opening in the front.

To accessorize with this dress, the Duchess wore the ‘Metropolitan Insignia' Small Box Bag in yellow from Carolina Herrera. The Duchess also wore a pair of Tom Ford Bronze Metallic Lizard-Print Lock High-Heel sandals and a pair of J Crew Trapezoid Stone Hoop earrings.

She also wore her favorite Cartier bracelet, the ‘Love’ Yellow gold bracelet which is only removable with a screwdriver and has become a pretty permanent staple in the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While at this event, the Duchess accepted an award on stage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger. While making an acceptance speech, Meghan Markle reflected on her 'funny' afterschool 'ritual' as a young girl and spoke about the importance of inspiring the next generation of young women. "You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women," said the Duchess.