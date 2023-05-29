Meghan Markle has left her ‘uber-glam’ fashion days behind and is leaning into an ‘edgier’ look

Since leaving the Royal Family behind, Meghan Markle has ditched her 'uber-glam' style to 'sit on the more edgier side of the fashion fence,' according to a celebrity stylist.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK and moved their family-of-four into a stunning $14 million mansion in Montecito, LA, a lot of things changed for them. As well as beginning a partnership with Netflix, signing on to share royal secrets in the hit docuseries Harry & Meghan among other projects, and detailing even more vaulted stories in Harry's memoir Spare, the couple have also made some more aesthetic changes.

According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, Meghan Markle has ditched her 'uber-glam' fashion sense and is now opting for a 'more hip' sense of style that shows off her 'edgier side.'

According to Holder, since the royals' move, Meghan's outfit choices have fallen into a 'more relaxed, California-cool aesthetic' than the looks she often stepped out in while in the UK.

However, the royal has made at least one deviation from this new 'relaxed' sense of style recently, stepping out for the Women of Vision Awards in a stunning gold dress by the brand Johanna Oritz which Holder says was an 'absolutely perfect' choice for Meghan.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Speaking to The Mirror about the golden look, Holder revealed, "Meghan looked polished and beautiful, but for me the outfit lacked the wow-factor, falling short of the show-stopping, statement look I was hoping for.

"Perhaps this is the new, post-Royal life version of Meghan who prefers to leave the uber-glam days behind, preferring instead to sit just slightly on the more hip, edgier side of the fashion fence - for which this outfit is absolutely perfect."

The occasion was exciting for Holder, mainly because it was the first time in a while that she says Meghan, who just last month stunned in a relaxed pink linen suit jacket and matching tailored shorts, has dressed outside of her casual everyday wear. She said, "It was a joy to see Meghan out on the town last night as she stepped out looking glamorous in gold to collect her Women of Vision award."

"Following several recent glimpses of Meghan channeling a more relaxed, California-cool aesthetic in shorts suits and even hiking boots, it was exciting to see the Duchess literally radiating beauty and sophistication looking really well in this sultry figure-hugging golden sheath dress by Columbia-born designer Johanna Ortiz."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It wasn't just the look of the dress that made waves during the Women of Vision Awards event, but also the subtle 'political statement' Meghan wearing it made, Holder explains.

She shared, "As usual with the Duchess, who is well versed in the power of visual representation through her wardrobe, the outfit was so much more than a great dress.

"Johanna Ortiz is also a great supporter of social causes and women's empowerment, making this outfit the perfect political statement to reinforce such a worthy cause."