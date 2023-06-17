Fans think Prince George may have inherited unfortunate allergy from Princess Kate while there's no hiding how cheeky Prince Louis feels!

Eagle-eyed royal fans think Prince George may have inherited an unfortunate allergy from Princess Kate, as the youngster is seen sneezing during the Trooping of the Colour procession.

Prince George may have inherited this allergy, to horses, from his mother Princess Catherine.

As a horse-mad family, this may be a challenge for the young Prince but it's pretty clear that Prince Louis has his own opinion on the four-legged beasts!

#TroopingtheColour Sneezing in the sun, Bless you Prince George.

It's sad to think that Kate Middleton may be excluded from an important Royal Family tradition forever - owing to her being reportedly allergic to horses. It looks like her son, Prince George, may potentially have inherited the allergy as images of him sneezing were observed by some observers.

Noticing the young Prince sneezing, one fan tweeted, "I wonder if he is allergic to horses like his mum!"

The revelation regarding the Princess's allergy, according to HELLO!, came when she spoke to Australian author Kathy Lette during a polo match. When the author asked the Duchess why she didn't choose to partake in the sport she admitted, "I'm allergic to horses."

Previously, during a trip to Santa Barbara, long before Harry and Meghan moved to their Santa Barbara ‘family’ home, the Princess told Clarisa Ru, wife of Santa Barbara Polo Club president Wesley Ru, how she manages to attend polo events.

(Image credit: Daniel LEAL / AFP/Getty Images)

HELLO! reports that Ru said, “I got a chance to have a conversation with Kate, I asked if she was into polo before she met William. She said no. But she’s been riding horses for a while and she hopes to play polo one day. She said ‘I’m actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become.’ ”

Allergy immunotherapy, according to Anaphylaxis UK, "is a medical treatment for allergies. The idea is that a patient’s immune system can be ‘trained’ to tolerate the allergen and therefore not cause allergic symptoms."

Although this allergy has not been confirmed by the Princess, it's pretty clear that one young gentleman isn't very happy with their scent. Yes, royal favorite Prince Louis is being cheeky as ever and was photographed pinching his nose with a rather disgusted-looking facial expression.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"LOL, we can always count on Prince Louis to be entertaining & funny. Oooh those horses stink!" tweeted one royal fan. "Love this photo of Prince Louis. Yes Louis, horse poo does smell rather ripe," tweeted another.

The cheeky Prince is known and loved for his lack of filter, which is pretty on-brand for a five-year-old, but he's definitely getting into the royal swing of things of late. On observing the RAF flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony - he was observed saluting the crowd.