King's Birthday Honours include well-known faces and a nod to his beloved grandchildren - but not how you might expect

The King's Birthday Honours have been announced ahead of his first ever Trooping The Colour celebrations as head of the British Royal Family. The list reflects a wide selection of individuals and we can't help but feel touched by one particular individual chosen by the King.

The King's Birthday Honours have been revealed and includes a whole host of familiar faces, unsung heroes, and the man responsible for bringing the King's grandchildren into the world.

The eldest recipient is the remarkable 106-year-old Joan Willett, who received a British Empire Medal for fundraising for the British Heart Foundation.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla stuns in red coat dress for Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

According to the Cabinet Office, a remarkable 1,171 individuals were recognized this year.

Alan Farthing, the consultant gynecologist who helped deliver Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been made a commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO). This touching nod shows just how grateful the King is for his beloved grandchildren and how important they are in his life.

Vogue's legendary editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and internationally renowned author Sir Ian McEwan join the elite Companions of Honour. Famed actor Celia Emrie, who may remember from Bridget Jones and Calendar Girls, was made a CBE.

(Image credit: Noam Galai/GC Images)

Each year, the UK honours system recognises those who have, "made achievements in public life" and "committed themselves to serving and helping Britain." Amazingly, any member of the general public can nominate someone for an honour. Nominees are reviewed by committees of independent experts which is followed by the final list being chosen by a main committee.

Following this, the list goes to British Prime Minister and the King - who awards the Honours. These Honours are usually awarded twice a year - on the King's official birthday (Trooping The Colour) and on New Years too.

Speaking to the Mirror, an Honours source said, "everyone is thrilled about the honors awards this year, it really does feel as though the best of the best have been recognized."

The source continued, "the word from the palace is that the King himself is delighted at the broad range of community heroes involved, from charity workers, to teachers to NHS workers, there is a real sense of community throughout."

What do people get King's Birthday Honours For?

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On releasing this year's list, the Cabinet Office said it had a, "renewed focus on those who have had a profoundly positive impact on how society faces up to the most challenging issues of the modern era".

They also explained why those chosen made the King's Birthday Honours list.