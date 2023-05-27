Fancy a royally good bargain? One of the Princess of Wales’ favorite brands is having a major sale
There’s some great news for fans of the Princess of Wales’ style – you can now emulate it and make some savings along the way. One of Kate Middleton’s go-to brands is Aspinal of London, a classic, heritage brand known for their purses, handbags and luxury lifestyle accessories. Here, we pick out a selection from their summer sale that have definitely got the royal seal of approval.
- One of Catherine, the Princess of Wales’ favorite brands is having an unmissable summer sale
- You can shop a selection of Kate-approved bags and accessories – like her classic Midi Mayfair - for up to 50% off
We’ve previously given the lowdown on where to buy Kate Middleton’s favorite bags, but now we’ve got excellent news – her go-to brand is having a huge summer sale.
Aspinal of London is a beloved British brand, defining “timeless English style through their collections of exquisitely crafted leather goods of the finest quality.”
Aspinal is an old English name, originating from the ancient term 'Aspen-well' meaning a copse of Aspen trees near a water well. Established in 2001, their appeal of quiet wealth and enduring quality has made fans of everyone from the Princess of Wales to Jessica Alba.
And now you can shop for their colorful, classy goods in the exciting summer sale. The products range from bags in a wide selection of colors and materials to accessories perfect for the office or gifting, like diaries and wallets.
Nano Mayfair Bag
A smaller version of a bag the Princess of Wales owns in many colors, the Nano Mayfair is a stylish must-have.
A smaller version of one of Kate’s popular handbags – the Midi Mayfair – is included in the sale.
The brand describes their signature nano bag as, “Small yet big in character, our Nano Mayfair brings a playful edge to the collection as the tiniest family member.”
“Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, the compact design features our recognisable signature shield lock, synonymous with this iconic collection, which opens to unveil a luxurious grosgrain-lined compartment.”
“Carry the Nano by the petite top handle, or wear across the body using the detachable chain strap.”
The Princess of Wales has been known to have the Midi Mayfair in a range of colors, including black and lilac.
While she hasn’t been seen sporting this bag yet, Kate has been rocking perfectly on-trend pink looks lately.
Perhaps, like most of the world, she’s gearing up for the Barbie movie this summer.
Either way, there are a selection of pink bags like the Midi London Tote which we could totally see the Princess of Wales loving.
Midi London Tote
Simple and understated, Aspinal's signature Midi London Tote is a versatile everyday companion.
The London Tote is also perfect for the coming summer months. Need a bag that can fit all your warm weather accessories – sandals to change into, SPF, sunglasses – and all your other essentials? This luxury bag marries function with fashion.
Whether you go for a Kate-inspired look or just enjoy shopping the sale, the summer sale won't be around for much longer.
