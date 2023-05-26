Why Kate Middleton’s mom Carole could wear one of her iconic dresses next month as they continue sharing clothes

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole could end up wearing one of her iconic dresses next month as they continue sharing clothes.

Carole Middleton could possibly end up wearing one of the Princess of Wales’ occasion dresses to Royal Ascot 2023.

Kate Middleton’s mom has previously worn the exact same dress that her daughter owns to Ascot on multiple occasions.

The future Queen Consort’s mother has been glimpsed in some pretty stand-out looks over the years, from Carole Middleton’s electric blue coronation outfit to her proving houndstooth is always in style at Wimbledon in 2014. Although she’s not seen at public events as much as her daughter the Princess of Wales, there are certain annual events we tend to see Carole at. And it’s possible that Kate Middleton’s mom could wear one of her dresses if she attends Royal Ascot again as it seems they’ve continued sharing clothes.

The races take place every June and whilst we often see members of the immediate and extended Royal Family there, Carole’s also a frequent attendee. Last year she stepped out in Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress from ME+EM.

If it wasn’t the Princess of Wales' actual dress it was at the very least the exact same design. Kate was first seen wearing this in 2021 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and it’s just been brought out of the royal’s closet again. Kate then re-wore the pink shirt dress just days ago at the Chelsea Flower Show. So it looks as if Carole and Kate have continued their tradition of sharing the dress, rather than Kate loaning it permanently to her mom.

But this isn’t the only time that Kate and Carole have both worn the exact same design of dress! Back in 2010 Carole went to Royal Ascot wearing a vibrant blue Reiss dress with a contrasting black belt and a silvery-gray Jane Corbett fascinator. This fascinator was previously worn by Kate to the wedding of Nicholas van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton in 2009.

The blue dress was then later worn by the Princess of Wales in Ipswich in 2012. This time it seems like the dress possibly could have been Carole’s first although it’s possible she was simply seen in it first at a public event. Given that both times Kate Middleton’s mom Carole has worn the same dress as Kate were at Royal Ascot, it would be exciting if she did it again this year.

It seems at least possible that Carole could wear one of her daughter’s dresses again to the races given she has so many formal outfits perfect for this kind of occasion. The Princess of Wales and Carole are also fond of wearing outfits that are very similar too.

After all, Carole’s electric blue coronation look seemed to echo Kate’s Easter Sunday coat dress in shade and style and they’ve also both worn very similar pink, collared coat dresses before. And if they continue to share certain items of clothing, they wouldn’t be the only royal mother and daughter to do so.

Lady Louise Windsor wore Duchess Sophie’s patterned dress to the Commonwealth Games last year and also wore another the night before the coronation. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Carole and the Princess of Wales continue their clothes-sharing tradition going forward too.