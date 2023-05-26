The indulgent dessert that Kate Middleton loves is so quintessentially British

A chef who used to work at one of the Princess of Wales's go-to Berkshire restaurants once revealed the deliciously decadent dessert that Kate loves when it comes to an after-dinner treat.

While Kate Middleton is known to have an ultra-nutritious everyday diet, the Princess of Wales is partial to a sweet treat too.

A Berkshire-based chef once revealed that Princess Catherine is a lover of one particular classic British dessert - and we can't blame her!

In other royal news, Queen Camilla once 'hated' Meghan Markle's favorite snack but now eats it 'most days' thanks to a game-changing addition.

With the Princess of Wales boasting an ever-glowing complexion, seriously healthy locks and a svelte, athletic figure, lots of royal fans are keen to know what she dines on to stay in shape and look radiantly healthy.

While Princess Catherine has admitted to being a fan of kidneys, unlike Queen Camilla who can't stand them, the future Queen Consort is thought to keep her daily diet super nutritious and full of all the right things.

From the healthy sushi takeout that Kate and Prince William love, to superfood breakfast smoothies with hearty porridge, veggie-packed salads and high protein chicken dinners, Princess Catherine's go-to meals are just what she needs to fuel her active lifestyle - but there's still room for indulgence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chef who once worked at the Old Boot Inn in Berkshire's Stanford Dingley, not far from where Kate grew up or her current Adelaide Cottage home, previously revealed that it was sticky toffee pudding that Princess Catherine would go for when the time for dessert came.

"It’s very warm," chef Rody Warot said of the cozy restaurant that hosted Princess Catherine and the Middletons on various occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness," chef Rody told People, before revealing what Kate liked to order off the menu.

"Her favorite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine.

"And for the [dessert], her favorite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."