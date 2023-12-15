Duchess Sophie’s cosy cable-knit jumper and flared trousers are the ultimate casual yet chic combination for winter.

There’s nothing like one of the best oversized jumpers to keep you warm and stylish in winter and Duchess Sophie’s cable knit jumper might just have become our new favourite. This incredibly wearable piece was part of her cosy casual look as she stepped out in Surrey on 13th December to visit the Disability Initiative Resource Centre. Duchess Sophie has been the Patron of this vital charity since 2003 and she joined carers for a special Christmas sing-along and an afternoon tea.

Opting to keep things smart casual with her outfit, Duchess Sophie’s cable-knit jumper from N.Peal was a gorgeously snuggly choice. Priced at £345, this is an investment piece for the colder months and is crafted from organic cashmere.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Whilst it is on the luxury side of jumpers, it’s incredibly versatile with its timeless roll neck design and neutral colour. As seen in photos shared by the Royal Family and more taken by David Hartley posted by Disability Initiative, Duchess Sophie chose the stunning new ivory white shade although it also comes in everything from an equally fabulous forest green to an ecru white too.

SHOP CABLE KNIT JUMPERS

Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton-Blend Jumper Visit Site RRP: £189 | This is a super versatile cable knit jumper made with a cotton-blend material and designed with a relaxed fit. It has features a chic ribbed knit hem, dropped shoulders and has a cosy roll neck. Superdry Drop Shoulder Cable Knit Jumper Visit Site RRP: £44.99 | With a drop shoulder detail and beautiful cable knit design, this winter white jumper is a stunning option to add into your knitwear collection. Made from 100% cotton, this can easily be paired with everything from jeans to a satin skirt. M&S Cable Knit Longline Jumper Visit Site RRP: £35 | Available in both this lovely ivory and black shades, this cable knit jumper is an affordable way to incorporate a cable knit design into your winter outfits. It has a longline cut and a ribbed collar and cuffs.

Her colourway is perhaps one of the most wearable as this can easily be paired with so many other tones and despite being a pale hue, the stunning cable knit detailing is still very much visible. This immediately evokes a sense of winter cosiness with the traditionalism of this design feature. It also gives the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit a little more of a casual and everyday feel to it whilst still looking super stylish.

Duchess Sophie’s cable knit jumper was paired with flared black trousers for her visit to the the Disability Initiative Resource Centre which accentuated the paired-back relaxed nature of her outfit. The combination of black and white together have remained so popular for decades for a reason.

The contrast was stunning and keeping to a monochrome palette added back some formality to balance with the jumper. The jumper and trousers combination is a winning one for winter and they looked lovely together.

A post shared by @disinitiative A photo posted by on

This combination is also easy to emulate at home, simply by wearing your favourite pair of dark wash or black jeans or trousers with a white or ivory cable knit jumper. If you would prefer to forgo flares in favour of a wide-leg, straight-leg or slim-fitting pair of trousers or jeans, this would also look really lovely with your favourite coat over the top in the winter.

The Duchess of Edinburgh finished off her outfit with a pair of brown heeled boots with an almond shaped toe. She is a huge fan of boots for the winter and though the best black boots are often a go-to for many people, her chestnut brown ones were a great choice here with the jeans and jumper.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The Disability Initiative cares for those who have complex physical disabilities and brain injuries, as well as helping to provide their family members with a support network. The Duchess of Edinburgh joined in with a spontaneous choir of both carers and visitors and they also sang a song for the senior royal too.

She's previously visited the Disability Initiative Research Centre in December back in 2021 and 2020. In 2021, Duchess Sophie took part in a music and drama session and also helped out making Christmas chocolate sculptures and wreaths.