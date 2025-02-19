Ahead of the game as always, Duchess Sophie’s tan suede jacket has become the season’s must-have style

Duchess Sophie was ahead of the suede jacket trend we’re seeing everywhere right now and her belted style from Paige is giving us plenty of spring inspiration.

There are some trends that are so classic we know they’re worth investing in and plenty of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 fall into this category, from stripes to trench coats. Perhaps the most noticeable trend for outwear right now is the suede jacket which has had a huge resurgence of popularity and has become one of the season’s must-have pieces. Once again the royals were ahead of the trend and just as we’ve seen Duchess Sophie wearing 2025’s biggest colour - petal pink - plenty of times in the past, she also has a stunning tan suede jacket in her collection that is just what everyone’s after right now.

This belted longline jacket is by Paige and both times we’ve seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wear it she’s been at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle. She stepped out in this suede jacket in 2023 and then again last year and went for a similar way of styling it both times.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It’s a soft tan colour that is perhaps the most classic for a suede jacket - and the shade that is proving to be the most on-trend for 2025. Neutral hues like this are so versatile and this is an important factor to consider when you’re investing in a pricier piece like a suede jacket because you want to get maximum wear out of it.

Duchess Sophie’s jacket has a smart collar, epaulettes and a more utility-esque feel to it thanks to the four pockets on the front. The waist belt looks to be removable but when tied at the front, it gives this outerwear item more structure. Suede has a luxurious texture and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr explains that suede jackets and coats have something of the 1970s about them too.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Suede jackets and trench coats have been popping up everywhere lately, and it's an easy way to add some softness to your outerwear wardrobe. They're a nice nod to the Seventies, and the earthy tones of tan and brown fit with the colour trends of 2025 perfectly," she says.

It’s not just suede outwear that has become huge in recent months as we’ve seen a lot of suede boots and handbags too. Accessories are a simple and often more affordable way to try out any trend, including this one, though the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown us some very elegant ways to wear a suede jacket in spring.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In 2023 she wore her jacket with a burgundy knitted top, a long green midi skirt and beige cleated boots. Last year she went for a similar approach and styled it with burgundy boots, an indigo midi skirt and a studded Isabel Marant bag. This way of wearing suede jackets is very sophisticated and feminine, but for a casual take on this trend we’d always go for denim.

Jeans, especially flared jeans if you want to lean into the 70s feel, would be perfect with a classic white T-shirt, shirt or jumper, boots and a tan suede jacket over the top. As the weather (eventually!) gets warmer, you can also start enjoying wearing more of your shoes again and whether you gravitate towards your best white trainers or ballet flats more, either would work with this kind of on-trend outfit.