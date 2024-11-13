Duchess Sophie was a vision of elegance in slinky black dress styled with fluffy jacket and glittery clutch bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved that the simplest outfits can sometimes be the best when she wore a slinky black dress in 2016
Duchess Sophie’s slinky black dress styled with a fluffy jacket and glittery clutch bag is a look from 2016 that will never go out of style.
Duchess Sophie never fails to deliver style inspiration, whether with her tailored trousers and gorgeous shirts or with her beautiful midi dresses. So it’s perhaps no surprise that as we start to think about the Christmas party outfits we have once again turned to her for some ideas - and we certainly haven’t been disappointed. The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn some sensational winter evening outfits over the years, though one of the simplest but most effective surely has to be her slinky black dress from 2016. Styled with a fluffy jacket and glittery bag, Duchess Sophie’s dress showed how the most timeless of pieces can be so impactful when she arrived at Buck’s Club on a chilly November night.
She and Prince Edward were there to view an exhibition of the Opal Collection of the late John Adie and reportedly later headed to a dinner to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.
Shop Slinky Black Dresses
It doesn't come much more elegant and easy to wear than this black midi dress. Also available in blue and pink, it has a high neckline and a streamlined shape, which flares out subtly at the bottom.
Featuring a very delicate floral pattern, this black dress is a fabulous outfit for evenings and special occasions, but it can also be dressed down with flat boots and a cosy coat. It has balloon sleeves, buttons down the front and has a retro-inspired design.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
If you've been on the look-out for a new black clutch then this one is not only gorgeous but is also currently reduced in the sale on Nordstrom. It has plenty of space for all your essentials and it would add a touch more glamour to any outfit.
This faux fur jacket will add instant cosiness to a look and has a regular fit and cropped length which makes it perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans and trousers as well as for layering over dresses. The buttons securely fasten it at the front and the collared neckline is a lovely detail.
The Duchess went all-out with her maxi-length dress which appeared to have a slight, satin-like sheen to it. Unlike many of the floral dresses we’ve seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wear in the warmer months which have flared skirts, the shape of this dress was streamlined. It flowed downwards to the floor in such a beautiful way and the more form-fitting silhouette gave it a slinky feel that worked so well for an evening event.
Sadly, it wasn’t clear from the pictures what the rest of Duchess Sophie’s dress looked like under her fluffy jacket, but a piece like this would be fabulous both sleeveless or with longer, fitted sleeves. We can often overlook a plain black dress in our winter capsule wardrobe but Duchess Sophie has reminded us that they make the perfect outfit base for a more formal event.
The neutral tone means you can have fun with your accessories and layers, adding pops of colour or sparkle without worrying about them overwhelming your outfit. Alternatively, an all-black look is just as gorgeous and the Duchess of Edinburgh wore her slinky black dress with a fluffy cropped jacket over the top.
A piece like this isn’t something you see members of the Royal Family wear everyday as they tend to favour more formal designs when it comes to coats - or else go for a practical option with their best Barbour jackets. However, Duchess Sophie is one of those royals who’s never been afraid to switch up her style and embrace different colours, patterns and textures.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Faux fur jackets have been very popular in recent years and although not everyone will be as much of a fan, they do add a sense of cosiness and glamour to a look. Duchess Sophie’s jacket had a crew neckline and long sleeves and the texture was a lovely contrast against her dress.
She finished off her outfit for the evening with black court shoes and a glittery clutch bag with a gold-toned clasp. Just like her dress and jacket, the shape of her bag was very pared-back and simple, but the finish made it that bit more special. The glimmer of the bag was stunning and echoed the sparkle of her jewellery too.
This was a simple but stand-out look from Duchess Sophie that would work for everything from Christmas parties to winter weddings. To emulate her style and make it slightly less formal, you could easily opt for a midi length dress and a different style of cropped black jacket.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I was terrified of red light therapy, but this easy-to-use tool rejuvenated my dull, mid-life skin
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
EarthKind Feather & Down Support Pillow review: an ethical spin on a traditional pillow type
This felt like sleeping on the traditional pillows of my childhood – but the feather and down in this pillow are all recycled.
By Caramel Quin Published
-
Queen Mary's berry-red earrings refreshed a favourite dress – and snakeskin heels added an on-trend twist we love
The royal's mastery of colour and texture is a trick we're taking into festive season.
By Ella Taylor Published
-
Duchess Sophie wows in velvet midi dress and sparkling handbag for the Royals’ Remembrance Day Festival
Duchess Sophie looked stunning in a beautiful midi dress from her favourite designer brand Suzannah London
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne wrapped up warm and chic in burnt orange coat, fluffy hat and mid calf boots for day at the races
The Princess Royal wore a stunning orange coat with easy-to-style accessories to Cheltenham Festival in 2015 - and she looked so cosy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Come on Christmas parties, Queen Mary’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are a combination we'd not considered - but we will now
Queen Mary of Denmark just convinced us that black jumpsuits and yellow accessories are a pairing worth trying this party season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots are the versatile colour alternative to black that'll take your winter outfits to perfection
Duchess Sophie is a huge fan of knee high boots and her cream-toned pair are as stunning as they are versatile for winter outings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary's velvet trousers, padded gilet and statement hat took winter layering to the chicest level
Queen Mary always knows how to nail outdoorsy-chic styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne’s purple cape and knee high kitten heel boots was the most *her* outfit for a freezing day
The Princess Royal's signature style champions practicality and bold colours and her 2016 Cheltenham outfit was the epitome of this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s black skinny jeans, polka dot shirt and heeled boots made for a streamlined winter look that'll always be classy
The Princess of Wales wore the most elegant outfit during her visit to Ireland in 2020 and it'll always be a fabulous combination
By Emma Shacklock Published