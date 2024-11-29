Looking for a new pair of comfy white trainers? Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the lowest price they’ve been for months
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves the Puma Carina L trainers and these versatile shoes are now under £30, making them much more affordable
Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the lowest price they’ve been for months and they’re an investment well worth making.
We’ve been seeing some amazing Black Friday trainer deals this year and if you’ve always been drawn to the royals’ favourite pairs then you’ll be delighted to discover that Duchess Sophie’s go-to Puma trainers are now 49% off. Although the Duchess of Edinburgh loves a court shoe heel for formal occasions, she is a big fan of styling trainers with her elevated staples to create smart-casual outfits.
The best white trainers can be some of the most versatile items in your wardrobe no matter the season as they work with every outfit, are so comfortable and give a relaxed feel to your day-to-day looks. uchess Sophie’s white trainers of choice are Puma’s Carina L Sneaker which has a tennis-shoe shape and is currently reduced from £50 to £25.50 on Amazon.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Puma Trainers
Duchess Sophie Loves
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are currently 49% off in the Black Friday sale and they're such a classic shoe to have in your collection. Wear them all year round with everything from jeans to dresses and feel chic and comfortable at the same time.
If you've been looking for a pair of black and white trainers to invest in, then Duchess Sophie's trainers also come in this versatile colourway. They are great for wearing with darker toned trousers or jeans and are still neutral enough to work with plenty of different outfits.
These Carina 2.0 Trainers are selling out fast in the various sizes, but there are still some still available at this amazingly affordable discounted price if you move fast. They have a similar shape to Duchess Sophie's trainers and the all-white colourway is so classic.
Shop More Trainers On Sale
The Princess of Wales loves the Veja Esplar trainers and we can certainly see why as they have such a timeless design. It's a lovely, elevated everyday trainer and it's well worth picking up a pair whilst they're in the sale for Black Friday.
Levi's might be best known for its jeans but we also love these Woodward sneakers. They have an elegant all-white design, with the brand name written subtly in silver on the side. If you're a Levi's Red Tab™ member you can also get an extra 10% off the sale.
This saving is even bigger than it was on Big Deal Day when they went down to £28 and we’d recommend making a move whilst stocks last so you don’t miss out on bagging this bargain - either for yourself or for a loved-one.
The Puma Carina L Sneakers come in a range of different colours, including black and white which are also reduced on Amazon for Black Friday. However, we think that the Duchess of Edinburgh made one of the best choices when she went for the durable leather, all-white style as they are so easy to style without worrying about any potential colour or pattern clash.
Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers have a tennis-shoe inspired silhouette and this is a great detail to look out for if you want a trainer that doesn’t look so sporty. The more plimsoll-esque shape is an elevated take on a work-out trainer and whilst the Carina L trainers are slightly chunkier than the Princess of Wales’s beloved Supergas, they still look very elevated with tailored pieces.
This is how the Duchess of Edinburgh styled hers when she wore them to the All England Open Badminton Championships earlier this year. She attended the event - not to mention got involved in a spot of badminton herself - wearing her Puma trainers with checked straight-leg trousers with a simple black jumper and a blazer over the top.
This outfit was so elegant and understated, with a formal edge that wasn’t too much for the daytime. Duchess Sophie’s trainers finished it off nicely and were also a practical as well as stylish choice, as they ensured she was comfortable both for the engagement and when she took to the badminton court to showcase her skills.
They are a timeless design that woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes is well worth adding to your winter capsule wardrobe.
"Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by Puma," she says. "Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny."
Whether you want to wear them with jeans and a cosy jumper right now, or with a midi dress in the spring, a pair of white trainers is a failsafe and Amazon’s huge discount right now makes them even more of a brilliant buy. There are also plenty of other Puma and white trainers in the sale too if you’re eager to emulate the relaxed sophistication of Duchess Sophie’s look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
