Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress were a beautiful choice as she stepped out at moving event
Duchess Sophie's jacket and dress combination was simple and stunning as she attended a poignant Remembrance Service
Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress were a beautiful choice as she attended a moving service alongside Prince Edward.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has given us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe already this year and her latest outfit couldn’t have been more chic and understated. The senior royal is an expert at adapting her style for a variety of official events and she made sure her outfit didn’t detract from the poignancy of the day when she attended the UK National Service of Remembrance on 6th June. This was hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of D-Day - the name given to the day when 156,000 Allied Troops landed on the Normandy beaches.
Duchess Sophie was accompanied by Prince Edward and wore a simple white and green outfit for this poignant occasion. Her jacket was a timeless white one from Prada, crafted from wool with a formal collar and a cropped fit that sat perfectly above the flowing skirt of her dress.
The jacket’s design was very minimal, with just a few gold-toned buttons and two pockets on either side. The long sleeves and collar added the sophisticated feel of a tailored blazer whilst the cropped fit made it a little softer and less business-chic. Duchess Sophie’s decision to wear a pared-back jacket in a neutral shade was not only lovely style-wise, but also meant her outfit was more low-key.
A jacket like this is also handy to have in your collection as they can effortlessly be styled in more casual ways too. Just add a pair of the best jeans for your body type, a T-shirt and some trainers or ballet flats to elevate an everyday outfit.
To dress a white cropped jacket up, follow Duchess Sophie’s example and go for a dress and a pair of heels. The dress was designed by one of the best British clothing brands, Suzannah London, and was the Monique Tea Dress in the Green Iris colourway.
This particular print was part of a collaboration between Suzannah London and French artist and photographer Rachel Levy. The iris pattern was printed on to the green silk crepe de chine and Duchess Sophie’s green dress has three quarter length sleeves with a shirred, elasticated cuff.
It also features a flattering, empire length silhouette and a tea dress design is something that the Duchess of Edinburgh often gravitates towards. She added a Sophie Habsburg Cleo clutch in emerald green to match her dress and a pair of Jimmy Choo Rosalia 65 Latte Patent Pointed Pumps to finish off her look. Overall it was a very elegant and respectful outfit for the service, which brought together veterans as well as their families and descendants.
The Remembrance Service included first person stories from the veterans and ended with an act of remembrance and the laying of wreaths. That day, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked D-Day in France at the British Normandy Memorial and His Majesty gave a speech.
"They lost their lives on the D-Day landing grounds or in the many battles that followed. It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them, and all those who served at that critical time," he declared. "We recall the lesson that comes to us, again and again, across the decades: free Nations must stand together to oppose tyranny."
