Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress were a beautiful choice as she stepped out at moving event

Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress were a beautiful choice as she attended a moving service alongside Prince Edward.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has given us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe already this year and her latest outfit couldn’t have been more chic and understated. The senior royal is an expert at adapting her style for a variety of official events and she made sure her outfit didn’t detract from the poignancy of the day when she attended the UK National Service of Remembrance on 6th June. This was hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of D-Day - the name given to the day when 156,000 Allied Troops landed on the Normandy beaches.

Duchess Sophie was accompanied by Prince Edward and wore a simple white and green outfit for this poignant occasion. Her jacket was a timeless white one from Prada, crafted from wool with a formal collar and a cropped fit that sat perfectly above the flowing skirt of her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Cropped Jackets Like Duchess Sophie's

Mint Velvet White Boucle Jacket Was £149, Now £99 at Mint Velvet If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket then this gives a similarly sophisticated feel to any outfit you layer it over. It has a cropped silhouette, classic collar and a contemporary off-centre zip-front fastening. HUSH White Esti Cropped Jacket £139 at John Lewis Also available in a black/navy colourway, this cotton blended boucle jacket has a textured check print to it. It's finished off with gold-toned buttons for a touch of glamour and this would look gorgeous with jeans and a t-shirt for a smart-casual look. La Redoute Tweed Boxy Jacket Was £65, Now £45.50 at La Redoute This jacket is an affordable option if you want to add an ivory cropped jacket to your summer wardrobe. Matching shorts are available too, though this would be equally stylish over a dress like Duchess Sophie's or with linen trousers.

Shop Green Floral Dresses

M&S Green Floral Tea Dress £39.50 at M&S This emerald green midi tea dress is so feminine and elegant and the perfect piece to take you from day to night with a change of accessories. It has a v-neckline, short puffed sleeves and a delicate red and white floral print all over. Monsoon Floral Dress Was £150, Now £120 at Monsoon For a special occasion this teal-green wrap dress is a great choice to make a statement. The floral detailing really stands out and the belted waistline and tiered sleeves are so flattering. This also has a split in the skirt and looks amazing with metallic accessories. Whistles Pansy Dress Was £229, Now £149 at Whistles Made from a responsibly sourced viscose and silk blend, this dress is midi length and has a gathering detail on the puffed sleeves. The floral print is pretty and the red and green combination is wonderfully summery. Simply style with a pair of flat sandals and a crossbody bag on warm days.

The jacket’s design was very minimal, with just a few gold-toned buttons and two pockets on either side. The long sleeves and collar added the sophisticated feel of a tailored blazer whilst the cropped fit made it a little softer and less business-chic. Duchess Sophie’s decision to wear a pared-back jacket in a neutral shade was not only lovely style-wise, but also meant her outfit was more low-key.

A jacket like this is also handy to have in your collection as they can effortlessly be styled in more casual ways too. Just add a pair of the best jeans for your body type, a T-shirt and some trainers or ballet flats to elevate an everyday outfit.

To dress a white cropped jacket up, follow Duchess Sophie’s example and go for a dress and a pair of heels. The dress was designed by one of the best British clothing brands, Suzannah London, and was the Monique Tea Dress in the Green Iris colourway.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This particular print was part of a collaboration between Suzannah London and French artist and photographer Rachel Levy. The iris pattern was printed on to the green silk crepe de chine and Duchess Sophie’s green dress has three quarter length sleeves with a shirred, elasticated cuff.

It also features a flattering, empire length silhouette and a tea dress design is something that the Duchess of Edinburgh often gravitates towards. She added a Sophie Habsburg Cleo clutch in emerald green to match her dress and a pair of Jimmy Choo Rosalia 65 Latte Patent Pointed Pumps to finish off her look. Overall it was a very elegant and respectful outfit for the service, which brought together veterans as well as their families and descendants.

(Image credit: Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Remembrance Service included first person stories from the veterans and ended with an act of remembrance and the laying of wreaths. That day, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked D-Day in France at the British Normandy Memorial and His Majesty gave a speech.

"They lost their lives on the D-Day landing grounds or in the many battles that followed. It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them, and all those who served at that critical time," he declared. "We recall the lesson that comes to us, again and again, across the decades: free Nations must stand together to oppose tyranny."