Duchess Sophie took style notes from Kate Middleton and nailed wearing her go-to print

Duchess Sophie has taken some style notes from the Princess of Wales and wore her go-to print in the most elegant way on a grey January day.

There are certain style staples that both the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales can’t get enough of - from tailored trousers to chic blazers and, it seems, also polka dots! Even people who aren’t necessarily huge fans of wearing patterns might have a polka dot piece or two in their winter capsule wardrobe, and for good reason. As Kate has proved time and time again, polka dots are one of the most understated prints and add a chic feel to an outfit without being too bold. We were reminded of this when the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out wearing a very Kate-esque polka dot outfit for an engagement on 23rd January.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, Duchess Sophie visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and listened to a performance by the Band of the Coldstream Guards. The polka dot dress she wore was by Prada and was navy with a contrasting collar and cuffs.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

These were a soft beige-tan tone that worked well against the deep blue and kept the overall colour palette very neutral. This is key when you want to wear patterns or prints but don’t want to go all-out with a statement look. The polka dots appeared to be white and they were so delicate and sophisticated.

Duchess Sophie - like Kate and so many more of their fellow royals - loves a shirt dress and this silhouette is perfect for a smart-casual occasion like her visit to RMAS. The flowing midi-length skirt gave it a feminine feel and the jewel buttons added a touch more glamour. When she was outside she layered a Suzannah London taupe coat over the top, but left it unbuttoned at the front to give a beautiful glimpse of her dress.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The beauty of polka dots is that they are surprisingly easy to style and the Duchess could easily have swapped her coat for a longline wool blazer or her Jimmy Choo Rosalia beige pumps for flat black boots or trainers. On a really cold day she could also throw on one of her best cashmere jumpers over the top and leave the collar poking out for a traditional look.

Dressed up or down, polka dots are gorgeous and they’re the future Queen’s go-to print. Kate is especially fond of navy and white polka pieces like Duchess Sophie’s dress and wore a very similar style to visit Bletchley Park in 2019. Her dress was by Alessandra Rich who also designed the iconic chocolate brown and white polka dot dress that the Princess of Wales wore to Royal Ascot 2022 and the short-sleeved blue and white polka dot one she wore at Wimbledon in 2022.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3:Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We’ve also seen her wearing polka dot dresses by L.K.Bennett and Rixo before and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes this print will never go out of fashion.

"Much like florals, polka dots are one of those prints that will always be a classic. They come in so many colours and sizes (smaller spots will of course always be more subtle!), and work for all different occasions and moods. Black and white will forever have my heart, as they make me feel like Audrey Hepburn!" she says.

Whatever colour you choose, polka dots are fabulous for any season and you can find so many dresses, skirts and blouses to choose from to suit your personal style.