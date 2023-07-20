Duchess Sophie has 'found her colour' as she wows in bold red shirt dress and go-to comfy espadrille wedges

Duchess Sophie's red shirt dress stunned as she stepped out for an important engagement in Aldershot.

On Tuesday, The Duchess of Edinburgh who is also  Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers visited Aldershot so she could learn about the technical training soldiers receive for their operations. The Duchess, who has been Colonel since last year, unveiled a 9REME flag to mark the establishment of the new Battalion.

For this engagement, the Duchess opted for a bright red Giuliva Heritage dress. The Dora Dress in Wool and Silk Blend features a long skirt, a tie-up belt, a buttoned blouse, and a wide collar. The Duchess paired this look with a Sophie Habsburg Moneypenny clutch in Cognac, and a pair of Lucia Odescalchi 'Lens' earrings.

Royal fans adored this look on the Duchess and many took to social media to shower her with compliments. "I love the shirt dress on DoE," said one commenter. "She looks beautiful in red," said another.

"Sunshine Sophie #DuchessofEdinburgh is positively radiant in red," one fan said. Another agreed that it was most certainly her colour, "Red is Sophie’s colour 😍." Yet another fan added, "That color really makes her *pop* love it!!"

In addition to this red shirt dress, the Duchess wore her go-to pair of espadrilles, the ‘Colina’ Leather Wedges from Penelope Chilvers. Duchess Sophie's favourite summer espadrilles are the perfect addition to any outfit and added a subtle summer glamour to this ensemble.

Sophie's espadrilles were perfect for this engagement and were rather similar to Kate Middleton's espadrilles. Both of the royal women have particular pairs of wedges that they have worn to a number of summer royal engagements that require a bit of outdoor walking. Wedges ensure that their heels don't slip into the grass or mud, which means they can avoid walking like a duck during engagements!

Get Sophie's look

Boden
Linen Maxi Shirt Dress | Boden

This linen midi dress is lightweight, breathable and comfortable all day long. Use the waist ties to further define the flattering fit-and-flare shape. This stunning dress is also available to purchase in Navy and Spruce (Khaki).

M&S
Collared Belted Midi Shirt Dress | Finery London at M&S

Stand out from the crowd in this shirt dress from Finery London. It's designed in a comfy regular fit, with a feminine midi-length skirt. The short sleeves give breathability, while the belted waist cinches the silhouette. It's finished with a smart collared neckline that leads to a contrasting buttoned front.

Hobbs
Tarianna Plain Shirt Dress, Red | Hobbs

A colourful solution to Monday-to-Sunday dressing. Designed in an endlessly flattering fit and flare shape, the Tarianna dress makes an impact for all the right reasons. The dress is also available in midnight navy.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


