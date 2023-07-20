Duchess Sophie has 'found her colour' as she wows in bold red shirt dress and go-to comfy espadrille wedges
Duchess Sophie's red shirt dress was the perfect look on the Duchess of Edinburgh as fans claimed she has found her best colour palette
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Duchess Sophie's red shirt dress stunned as she stepped out for an important engagement in Aldershot.
- On Tuesday, July 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for an important solo engagement.
- The Duchess attended an engagement in Aldershot to meet with The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers.
- In other royal news, Prince William used to make this meal to woo Kate Middleton - and it sounds *soo* good.
On Tuesday, The Duchess of Edinburgh who is also Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers visited Aldershot so she could learn about the technical training soldiers receive for their operations. The Duchess, who has been Colonel since last year, unveiled a 9REME flag to mark the establishment of the new Battalion.
For this engagement, the Duchess opted for a bright red Giuliva Heritage dress. The Dora Dress in Wool and Silk Blend features a long skirt, a tie-up belt, a buttoned blouse, and a wide collar. The Duchess paired this look with a Sophie Habsburg Moneypenny clutch in Cognac, and a pair of Lucia Odescalchi 'Lens' earrings.
🪖The Duchess of Edinburgh - Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - saw first-hand the technical training soldiers receive as they prepare for operations during a visit to Aldershot yesterday. pic.twitter.com/k3ttfUrZxNJuly 19, 2023
Royal fans adored this look on the Duchess and many took to social media to shower her with compliments. "I love the shirt dress on DoE," said one commenter. "She looks beautiful in red," said another.
"Sunshine Sophie #DuchessofEdinburgh is positively radiant in red," one fan said. Another agreed that it was most certainly her colour, "Red is Sophie’s colour 😍." Yet another fan added, "That color really makes her *pop* love it!!"
In addition to this red shirt dress, the Duchess wore her go-to pair of espadrilles, the ‘Colina’ Leather Wedges from Penelope Chilvers. Duchess Sophie's favourite summer espadrilles are the perfect addition to any outfit and added a subtle summer glamour to this ensemble.
Sophie's espadrilles were perfect for this engagement and were rather similar to Kate Middleton's espadrilles. Both of the royal women have particular pairs of wedges that they have worn to a number of summer royal engagements that require a bit of outdoor walking. Wedges ensure that their heels don't slip into the grass or mud, which means they can avoid walking like a duck during engagements!
Get Sophie's look
This linen midi dress is lightweight, breathable and comfortable all day long. Use the waist ties to further define the flattering fit-and-flare shape. This stunning dress is also available to purchase in Navy and Spruce (Khaki).
Stand out from the crowd in this shirt dress from Finery London. It's designed in a comfy regular fit, with a feminine midi-length skirt. The short sleeves give breathability, while the belted waist cinches the silhouette. It's finished with a smart collared neckline that leads to a contrasting buttoned front.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Instructor reveals why Lagree could be your new favourite workout
Instructor explains why this low-impact version of Pilates is perfect for those looking to improve their strength and balance
By Alice Porter • Published
-
Carole Middleton's circular rattan bag proved the wicker accessories trend wasn't going to go anywhere
Carole Middleton's circular rattan bag at Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly versatile and couldn't be more summer chic if it tried!
By Emma Shacklock • Published