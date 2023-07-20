Duchess Sophie has 'found her colour' as she wows in bold red shirt dress and go-to comfy espadrille wedges

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie's red shirt dress stunned as she stepped out for an important engagement in Aldershot.

On Tuesday, July 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for an important solo engagement.

The Duchess attended an engagement in Aldershot to meet with The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers.

On Tuesday, The Duchess of Edinburgh who is also Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers visited Aldershot so she could learn about the technical training soldiers receive for their operations. The Duchess, who has been Colonel since last year, unveiled a 9REME flag to mark the establishment of the new Battalion.

For this engagement, the Duchess opted for a bright red Giuliva Heritage dress. The Dora Dress in Wool and Silk Blend features a long skirt, a tie-up belt, a buttoned blouse, and a wide collar. The Duchess paired this look with a Sophie Habsburg Moneypenny clutch in Cognac, and a pair of Lucia Odescalchi 'Lens' earrings.

🪖The Duchess of Edinburgh - Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - saw first-hand the technical training soldiers receive as they prepare for operations during a visit to Aldershot yesterday. pic.twitter.com/k3ttfUrZxNJuly 19, 2023 See more

Royal fans adored this look on the Duchess and many took to social media to shower her with compliments. "I love the shirt dress on DoE," said one commenter. "She looks beautiful in red," said another.

"Sunshine Sophie #DuchessofEdinburgh is positively radiant in red," one fan said. Another agreed that it was most certainly her colour, "Red is Sophie’s colour 😍." Yet another fan added, "That color really makes her *pop* love it!!"

In addition to this red shirt dress, the Duchess wore her go-to pair of espadrilles, the ‘Colina’ Leather Wedges from Penelope Chilvers. Duchess Sophie's favourite summer espadrilles are the perfect addition to any outfit and added a subtle summer glamour to this ensemble.

Sophie's espadrilles were perfect for this engagement and were rather similar to Kate Middleton's espadrilles. Both of the royal women have particular pairs of wedges that they have worn to a number of summer royal engagements that require a bit of outdoor walking. Wedges ensure that their heels don't slip into the grass or mud, which means they can avoid walking like a duck during engagements!

