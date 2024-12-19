We wouldn’t have styled green and pink with burgundy but Duchess Sophie proved it's a winning combination

Duchess Sophie has proved that styling burgundy with pink and green can be a winning combination for winter.

Many of us will have already had a few burgundy items in our winter capsule wardrobe as it’s such a warm tone for the season but this year it’s had a resurgence like never before. This wine-red colour has been everywhere this autumn/winter and we’ve seen some gorgeous burgundy outfits, from Emilia Fox’s burgundy jumpsuit to Zara Tindall’s suit for the Together at Christmas service. One way we haven’t seen it styled before is with green and pink. It might sound like this would be a huge colour clash but Duchess Sophie has proved that this combination is bold and beautiful.

On 18th December she visited The Lighthouse in Woking, near to where she and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park. They host a range of creative projects to support, empower and encourage those who are vulnerable or in need. For this special engagement the senior royal wore a burgundy coat, green wide-leg trousers and a deep pink blouse.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Colour-Clash Outfit

Zara Soft Button-Up Coat £29.99 at Zara This affordable burgundy coat has a classic lapel collar and a single-breasted cut, with a single button fastening. It would look lovely worn over a cosy roll neck jumper and your favourite jeans, as well as with a pink blouse and green trousers like Duchess Sophie's. Nordstrom Gathered Top £72.51 at Nordstrom Perfect for wearing with jeans and skirts as well as wide-leg trousers, this gathered blouse is such a pretty shade of pink. It has a pop-over design, a button half placket and long billowy sleeves with button cuffs. Finery London Trousers £49 at Finery London Whether or not you want to put together a full colour clash outfit like Duchess Sophie's, these trousers are gorgeous for the festive season and beyond. They also come in black, navy and burgundy and have a wide-leg silhouette and are made from comfy Ponte jersey. Next Revere Collar Coat £69 at Next This revere collar coat also comes in an oatmeal-grey tone but we love this wintry berry shade. It's single-breasted and longline, with a smooth lining, button cuffs and metallic buttons on the front. Dual flap pockets are a handy addition. HUSH Plum Flowy Shirt Was £75, Now £52 at John Lewis Also available in grey and red, this rose-pink shirt is fabulous for winter events and as a layering piece, as well as for when the warmer weather returns. It's made from a modal-blend air flow fabric and was designed with breathability in mind. Eileen Fisher Ponte Trousers £160.40 at Nordstrom These deep green ponte trousers are an investment worth making if you love adding jewel tones into your winter outfits. They can be dressed down with trainers and an oversized jumper or dressed up with heeled boots and a shirt.

Duchess Sophie’s coat was by Vince and was single-breasted and smart, with long lapels and a single button fastening at the front. Many of the best winter coats are crafted with warm natural fibres and this piece was made from a wool-blend material, making it extra cosy for a cold December day. Although she likely didn’t carry too much for an official engagement, the handy pockets on either side are a practical feature for everyday wear too.

The timeless silhouette of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s coat was perfectly complemented by the deep burgundy colour. This tone might be a trendy hue right now, but Duchess Sophie has owned this particular piece for several years, showing how versatile it can be. Burgundy will never really go out of style for autumn/winter and it looks sensational with neutral shades.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

You can easily wear a burgundy coat with a simple, neutral outfit underneath and it will elevate it into something a little bolder but still very wearable. Alternatively you can really embrace the pop of colour and pair a burgundy coat - or jumper, skirt or trousers - with contrasting shades. This is what Duchess Sophie did and we can’t help admiring the effect of her emerald green wide-leg trousers and cerise pink blouse with her coat.

The Emilia Wickstead Hullinie Cloque Wide-Leg trousers are high-waisted and have a crisp pleat running down the front that accentuates their formal feel. The vibrant green tone lifted the colour palette of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit and the mix of red and green also nodded to the festive season. Her pink Soler London frill neck top was plum-pink and she tucked it loosely into her trousers for a relaxed smart-casual feel.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Styling very different colours together can seem tricky, but Duchess Sophie struck such a great balance here. Choosing a blouse that was more similar in tone to her burgundy coat meant that the green trousers were the single main point of contrast and this more pared-back approach to colour-clashing worked so well. The senior royal also chose to bring in a touch more burgundy with her Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boots 80 in garnet.

We might not have considered wearing burgundy with these other colours before, but we certainly will now. This was such a cosy and fun outfit for her Christmas visit to The Lighthouse, of which she is a Patron, where she helped to serve food and spoke with beneficiaries.