Duchess Sophie’s cow print shoulder bag was the playfully unusual accessory we still can't believe she wore
If there’s one royal who isn’t afraid to add a unique detail into her outfits no matter the occasion, it’s Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s formal looks wouldn’t be complete without a fabulously flamboyant hat, often adorned with feathers, and for engagements she also likes to have fun with her accessories. Many of us will have neutral bags that go with everything from our best jumpsuits to jeans and a T-shirt, though the senior royal sometimes loves reaching for a bolder option. Few people could forget Duchess Sophie’s sassy Wimbledon clutch, but her cow print bag from 2005 is a similarly eye-catching accessory we can’t believe she wore.
Appropriately enough, Duchess Sophie’s cow print bag was her accessory of choice for a visit to the Bath and West Dairy Show. It had a shoulder strap that ensured it slotted neatly under her arm, but Her Royal Highness also enjoyed using it like a top handle bag.
Shop Animal Print Bags
This crossbody bag is not only gorgeous, but is a brilliant way to add some leopard print into your collection without going for an all-over patterned bag. It's made from soft leather and has two compartments and an adjustable strap. The leopard print detail is beautiful and not too much.
If you carry plenty of essentials with you on a daily basis then this bag is a great, fun option with several pockets to make full use of. It's affordable and has a classic leopard print pattern that works with so many neutral tones, as well as brighter colours like red, royal blue and green.
Sleek and chic, this shoulder bag has an asymmetric shape that's so unusual. It's crafted from 100% leather, with a zip-up closure and a single shoulder strap. The zebra print is stunning and the simple, monochrome colour palette makes this one of the easiest animal prints to style.
The flapover design was classic and although we sadly don’t know where Duchess Sophie’s bag was from, it has a shape reminiscent of Fendi’s baguette bags today. It was the pattern, though, which really sets this handbag apart from the neutral styles we often see her carrying at engagements. The leopard print trend has been huge this year for clothes and Queen Camilla is a big fan, though we rarely see cow print worn by the royals in any form.
If anyone was going to try out this more unusual pattern, we’re not surprised it was Duchess Sophie and her bag had a distinctive black, white and ecru design. The fabric appeared to have a soft texture to it and contrasted the gunmetal-toned strap, sides and bow on the handbag.
Bringing together metallics and cow print in one design made this even more statement and the combination accentuated the fun feel of the bag. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit was a pared-back grey-blue skirt suit and knee high brown boots that echoed the colour palette of the bag. We can easily imagine the senior royal putting together her outfit for the Dairy Show after selecting her bag first and even if this wasn’t the case, her cow print accessory was the star of the show on the day.
Not everyone will be as eager to take the plunge and step out with a cow print bag, but what Duchess Sophie’s shoulder bag did show is that an animal print bag or any other statement design is a fun option to have in your collection. Depending on the animal print you choose, the print can often be very delicate and neutral, making it a little easier to style too.
The Duchess finished off her 2005 look for the Dairy Show with glowy, light makeup that included a peachy-pink lip, and went for a side parted bob hairstyle. This was a unique look from her that was incredibly 00s and also very on-theme for the type of engagement she was attending.
Since then we’ve sadly not seen her bring out her cow print bag again, though over the years Duchess Sophie has been spotted wearing a variety of animal print clothing items, including a beautiful snake print co-ord. She’s proved we can always rely on her to push the boundaries with her royal outfits and we can’t help being inspired by her flair for styling statement looks in the most iconic way.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
