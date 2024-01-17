Duchess Sophie stays cosy in creamy knits and apple green blazer for first day at work in 2024

Duchess Sophie stays cosy in a cream co-ord skirt and roll-neck jumper as she got stuck into several activities during an engagement.

On January 16th, 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked wonderful in a cream co-ord as she celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea. For the engagement, the Duchess of Edinburgh picked up on some of the major spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 as she wore a fashion-forward cream co-ord that was cosy for the cooler weather, but still spring-ready with the lighter colour shade.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

For the engagement, Sophie wore a cashmere jumper N Peal Cashmere, and a perfectly coordinated cream midi skirt from Jil Sander. She paired this ivory co-ord with a wool blazer in an apple green shade from Giuliva Heritage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her look was completed with light brown accessories, a clutch from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of over-the-knee suede brown boots from Gianvito Rossi. The whole designer look was high-end and most certainly on the expensive side.

However, the trendy look is still easy to emulate if you are looking to save a bit of money and shop at some high street brands rather than designer stores.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steal Duchess Sophie's Style For Less

The Katherine Low Settlement is a charitable organisation in Battersea that was first opened back in 1924 by the late Queen Mother, who was the Duchess of York at the time. There is additional royal significance to this engagement as the late Queen Elizabeth also visited the charitable organisation back in 1964 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

In celebration of their 100th anniversary in 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh took part in an Elder's chair dance and shook some pom poms with the group. She then learned about the sewing group and mentoring sessions that are run at the charity and then took part in a reception where she met the local community and unveiled a plaque to mark the 100-year anniversary and celebrate her visit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gibb, Chief Executive of KLS said, "It was an absolute honour for us to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea today. This year marks the charity’s 100th anniversary of bringing the Battersea community together and we are thrilled to start our centenary year with a Royal visit. KLS has been lucky enough to have four other Royal visits, since it was founded in 1924, and we are extremely grateful for each of these visits."