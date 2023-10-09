Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer is the perfect autumnal piece

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer was the perfect autumn cover-up as the royal stepped out in a dressed-down ensemble last week.

Crown Princess Mary visited the Danish Hospital Clowns at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Centre in Bispebjerg on Thursday, October 5, 2023. For this informal engagement, the future Queen wore a casual blazer and chino combination as she got stuck into the activities of the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary looked perfectly dressed for the chilled autumn day in one of the best blazers we've seen this season, as she stepped out in a chocolate brown blazer from Harris Wharf London. The Harris Wharf London uncollared jacket worn by the Princess retails at £500 but is currently out of stock in the brown version. Fortunately, for those who are looking to steal Mary's style, there are many similar items that are being sold by highstreet brands which are very similar and pretty affordable!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess paired this look with beige Silk-Linen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Trousers from Ralph Lauren, khaki leather pumps from Malone Souliers, and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings from Dulong. The Queen looked smart but she didn't overdress, which created a personable and relatable feel to her appearance.

The whole ensemble had warm brown tones and gave the perfect autumn vibe as it picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

A post from the Danish Royal Family discussed the Princess's engagement and why she met with clowns at the hospital. The post explained (in Danish) that the hospital focuses on providing psychiatric care for young people who are visited by clowns as part of their therapy.

The Future Queen's stylish appearance at this event only helped to highlight the importance of the clown's work, and how the hospital is working to improve the lives of young people.