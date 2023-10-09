Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer is the perfect autumnal piece
Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer has caught our eye as the Danish royal attended an important hospital engagement
Crown Princess Mary's chestnut brown blazer was the perfect autumn cover-up as the royal stepped out in a dressed-down ensemble last week.
Crown Princess Mary visited the Danish Hospital Clowns at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Centre in Bispebjerg on Thursday, October 5, 2023. For this informal engagement, the future Queen wore a casual blazer and chino combination as she got stuck into the activities of the day.
Mary looked perfectly dressed for the chilled autumn day in one of the best blazers we've seen this season, as she stepped out in a chocolate brown blazer from Harris Wharf London. The Harris Wharf London uncollared jacket worn by the Princess retails at £500 but is currently out of stock in the brown version. Fortunately, for those who are looking to steal Mary's style, there are many similar items that are being sold by highstreet brands which are very similar and pretty affordable!
The Princess paired this look with beige Silk-Linen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Trousers from Ralph Lauren, khaki leather pumps from Malone Souliers, and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings from Dulong. The Queen looked smart but she didn't overdress, which created a personable and relatable feel to her appearance.
The whole ensemble had warm brown tones and gave the perfect autumn vibe as it picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
A post from the Danish Royal Family discussed the Princess's engagement and why she met with clowns at the hospital. The post explained (in Danish) that the hospital focuses on providing psychiatric care for young people who are visited by clowns as part of their therapy.
The Future Queen's stylish appearance at this event only helped to highlight the importance of the clown's work, and how the hospital is working to improve the lives of young people.
NA-KD
RPR: £44.95
This blazer features an open blazer design. It has a slightly stretchy material and a padded shoulder. This blazer features a lining, a lapel neckline and front flap pockets.
KAFFE
RPR: £79.99
Elevating your look with ease, this blazer from KAFFE sits at the hips for practical coverage. Detailed with a collar, it is made from a long-lasting blended fabric with frequent use in mind so slip it on and make this season yours.
Hobbs
RPR: £159
The Penelope jacket will elevate your workwear wardrobe to the next level with timeless notch lapels and flap pockets, stitch detailing and a horn button.
