Crown Princess Mary channels Kate Middleton with cosy knit vest - with a sweet festive twist

Crown Princess Mary's knitted roll-neck vest was the perfect cosy winter look as the Danish royal channelled Kate Middleton's style in her recent festive look.
The Danish Royal Family shared a sweet video of the Crown Prince and Princess decorating a Christmas tree with their four children as they prepared for the festive season. Instead of opting for one of the best Christmas jumpers, the Crown Princess instead wore a festive knitted vest with a dark long-sleeved top layered underneath. The knitted vest was from Max Mara and retails at around £450 and is a perfect alternative for those looking for a more elevated festive look that's still in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
In English the caption read, "Christmas greetings from the Crown Prince family, who the other day decorated the family's Christmas tree in the Hall of Knights in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg 🎄"
The knitted vest was very much something that the Princess of Wales would wear and the roll neck style is reminiscent of Kate Middleton's academic chic cropped knit vest that she wore to an engagement back in October. Although the Princess of Wales's look wasn't festive the style was very similar and the perfect way to add an extra warm layer to an outfit, particularly when layered over a blouse or shirt.
Princess Mary's Exact Vest
RRP: £455 | Matches. Inspired by traditional Nordic knitwear, Max Mara's black snowflake intarsia Vivy tank top is crafted from wool and cashmere with a ribbed roll-neck and waist.
RRP: £30.00 | Next. Make your festive knits more sparkly with our white high neck tinsel tank vest. A warm and wonderful addition to your collection, this high neck piece is coated with a glimmery tinsel thread.
The Princess of Wales's look was one of the best sweater vests we've seen but sadly the exact piece is no longer stocked by Cefinn. Fortunately, the brand sells several similar grey vests that are just as fashion-forward.
There are also several other Christmas-inspired vests available at the moment, which is perfect for those who are looking to style up their looks for the festive season. Great options include a sparkly white vest at Next, which is far less inexpensive than the designer brands selected by Princess Catherine and Crown Princess Mary.
