Kate Middleton is so academic chic in cropped knit vest and £68 earrings you can actually buy

Kate Middleton's cropped knit vest and her current favourite pair of inexpensive hoop earrings made a statement as the Princess attended a solo engagement in Bracknell.

On October 3rd, The Princess of Wales wore one of the best sweater vests we've seen this season as she debuted a fashionable ensemble that was quite a departure from the royal's typical go-to style.

Her Royal Highness paired a soft knitted grey sleeveless sweater from Cefinn with a crisp white shirt, with the collar poking out from underneath the neck of the vest. The Princess paired the shirt and vest combo with a pair of grey straight-leg business-style trousers from Sézaneand loafer kitten heels from J Crew which added an academic feel to this ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's exact earrings Shyla Rosalia Earrings Visit Site RRP: £68 | The Princess of Wales's Rosalia earrings by Shyla are the dream everyday pearl hoop earrings. The perfect size and width, elegantly formed with circular freshwater pearls. This is a gorgeous modern and casual take on the essential pearl earring. Kate's exact jumper Cefinn Janie Sleeveless Funnel Neck Jumper Visit Site RRP: £120 | The Princess of Wales's knit vest jumper from Cefinn is the perfect autumn layer. The fully fashioned armholes ensure it sits snugly over any sleeve – whether a tailored shirt or blouson blouse – while the dropped hem and side slits mean it effortlessly slips over voluminous dresses or skirts, as well as a tee and jeans or shirt and tailored trouser. An affordable alternative Jigsaw Cotton Blend Crew Tank Visit Site RRP: £89 | A knit vest much like the one worn by Kate Middleton. Constructed from soft cotton in a rib knit featuring angled ribs at the side seams and slits at the hem. This versatile piece promises endless combinations for your wardrobe.

Accessorizing this look, the Princess wore a pair of her favourite affordable earrings from Shyla. Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings have been seen on the Princess of Wales on a number of occasions over the past few weeks.

The Princess wore the pearl and gold hoops in Leeds and Lancaster on Tuesday, September 26th and again on Tuesday, October 3rd when Kate Middleton’s navy pinstripe blazer and £68 Shyla pearl hoop earrings were the perfect combination when she stepped out in Cardiff.

Once again the Princess wore these earrings today, on October 4th as she gave a masterclass in how to nail academic aesthetic that's one of the best autumn/winter trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending this engagement at Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre in Bracknell, the Princess got stuck into the activities of the day as she played with children and engaged in some of the arts and crafts activities.

Vsi Razom - which means 'All Together' in Ukrainian - is a community centre dedicated to helping Ukrainian people by collecting donations and making charitable boxes and gifts to be transported to those in need.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess helped to make ribbon badges and added her handprint to a painting of a tree that marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When packaging a parcel she filled with food, clothes and toiletries for those affected by the war, the Princess left a message of hope on the box. Per the Independent, the Princess wrote, "We are all thinking of you" on the parcel.