Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still thinking about
Carole Middleton ultra-voluminous bob is still giving us hair envy
Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still talking about years later.
The apple hasn’t fallen far from the fashion-forward tree with Carole Middleton and the Princess of Wales as both are known for their exceptional style. Although she’s not seen in public nearly as often as her royal daughter, Carole has a flair for elegant dressing and favours midi dresses and tailored blazers for special occasions. She’s also known for her bob hairstyles and whilst she’s changed the exact cut slightly over the years, having shorter hair is part of Carole Middleton’s signature style for a reason. Back in 2015, Carole showcased one of her most glamorous bob looks of all when she attended Wimbledon.
Pictured arriving at the tennis club, Carole’s bob fell to her collar-bone and was beautifully voluminous. She’s often gone for a side-parted bob and this occasion was no exception, which accentuated the volume even more.
Thick and luscious, Carole’s hair looked like it could have been blow-dried, with the ends facing smoothly inward. The bob was shaped around her face with a long side-fringe section that swept across and added more definition to her fabulous hair look. Mid-length bobs like hers from 2015 are now back in fashion as one of the 2024 hair trends and Carole’s choice of hairstyle also helps to highlight her facial features too.
Shop Bob Styling Essentials
RRP: £19.45 | This dry texture spray is a brilliant product to have in your haircare routine and has long-lasting hold. It can help add bounce and volume to your style if you want to accentuate your curls or create a tousled look.
RRP:
Was £27.50, Now £22 | If you want to give your bob a sleek look and minimise flyaways then this oil is the perfect product for you. It can be used to help prime your hair or to add a finishing shine, as well as for smoothing split ends and frizz. It also offers heat protection up to 230°C.
RRP:
Was £27, Now £23.06 | This heat-activated treatment helps to smooth hair and protects it against humidity by creating a waterproof veil over your tresses. It offers protection for up to 72 hours or for 2-3 shampoos and is perfect if you want a super sleek hairstyle.
Speaking previously to woman&home online, session stylist and BaByliss Pro Ambassador Syd Hayes explained that bobs are “great for accentuating” bone structure “thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout”. He also believes that side partings are “more flattering” and very versatile compared to a centre parting.
“I feel side parts are so much more flattering than centre partings,” he shared, “[P]arting choice is very personal to the individual and where they like their hair to fall. However, generally most face shapes can suit side partings”.
Carole Middleton’s voluminous bob was fabulously flattering at Wimbledon and her glossy tresses rested on top of the collar of her stunning shirt dress. The mottled green and white pattern added another level of detail that contrasted with her smooth hairstyle.
The dress had three quarter length sleeves that were perfect for this sunny summer day and a classic collar. The fitted bodice flowed into a pleated midi length skirt and Carole had a few buttons undone, giving the final outfit more of a relaxed feel to it that offset the formal silhouette.
She carried a pistachio green top-handle bag and wore statement wedge sandals with a pop of vibrant yellow. This added brightness to the fresh colour palette of the dress and Carole also accessorised with a pair of statement brown sunglasses. Although the Princess of Wales’s mother has been to Wimbledon numerous times over the years, the combination of her bob and green dress remains one of our favourite looks from her.
The last time Carole was photographed attending a public event was when she stepped out with her husband Michael for Kate’s Christmas carol concert in December 2023. On this occasion her hair was a darker shade of brown and Carole went for a very sleek bob look that couldn’t be more different to her voluminous style in 2015. This is the hairstyle Carole is favouring now but who knows whether she could bring back the glamorous volume at some point this year.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The 'American tradition' Kate Middleton included in her wedding that Meghan Markle didn't
There's an 'American tradition' Kate Middleton had at her wedding to Prince William that the Duchess of Sussex didn't choose for hers
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Experts reveal when to overseed a lawn for lush, healthier grass this spring
Lawn specialists share the best time to overseed lawns to get thicker grass ahead of the summer months
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Who is Gary Goldsmith and how is he related to Carole and Kate Middleton?
Who is Gary Goldsmith? Here's all you need to know about him and how he's related to the Princess of Wales and her mother
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We want Carole Middleton's check two piece with cinched white blazer for our spring wardrobes
Carole Middleton's chic monochrome Wimbledon outfit from 2017 is still impressing us years later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton once went on an overseas royal tour with Kate and William - but you probably didn't notice
The Princess of Wales's mother supported with grandma duties
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Does Carole Middleton have to curtsy to Kate Middleton and which royals does the Princess of Wales have to curtsy to?
Does Carole Middleton have to curtsy to Kate? Here's all you need to know about the etiquette involved in greeting the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Will Carole Middleton be Queen Mother and will she get a title when Prince William is King?
Will Carole Middleton be Queen Mother one day? Here's all you need to know about what Prince William's future reign could mean for her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's fishnet tights with knee-high boots are still so on-trend years later
Carole Middleton's fishnet tights were styled in such an elegant way as she watched one of the biggest moments in Prince William's life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's wearable skinny jeans and heels combination as she marks her 69th birthday
Carole Middleton's skinny jeans and heeled black boots were a chic combination we wouldn't mind copying and here's how to do it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William's 'direct request' for Carole Middleton to be 'properly included'
It's claimed Prince William's 'direct request' was made ahead of a key family moment and that this highlights the 'shifting sands' of royal life
By Emma Shacklock Published