Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still thinking about

Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still talking about years later.

The apple hasn’t fallen far from the fashion-forward tree with Carole Middleton and the Princess of Wales as both are known for their exceptional style. Although she’s not seen in public nearly as often as her royal daughter, Carole has a flair for elegant dressing and favours midi dresses and tailored blazers for special occasions. She’s also known for her bob hairstyles and whilst she’s changed the exact cut slightly over the years, having shorter hair is part of Carole Middleton’s signature style for a reason. Back in 2015, Carole showcased one of her most glamorous bob looks of all when she attended Wimbledon.

Pictured arriving at the tennis club, Carole’s bob fell to her collar-bone and was beautifully voluminous. She’s often gone for a side-parted bob and this occasion was no exception, which accentuated the volume even more.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)

Thick and luscious, Carole’s hair looked like it could have been blow-dried, with the ends facing smoothly inward. The bob was shaped around her face with a long side-fringe section that swept across and added more definition to her fabulous hair look. Mid-length bobs like hers from 2015 are now back in fashion as one of the 2024 hair trends and Carole’s choice of hairstyle also helps to highlight her facial features too.

Shop Bob Styling Essentials

Speaking previously to woman&home online, session stylist and BaByliss Pro Ambassador Syd Hayes explained that bobs are “great for accentuating” bone structure “thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout”. He also believes that side partings are “more flattering” and very versatile compared to a centre parting.

“I feel side parts are so much more flattering than centre partings,” he shared, “[P]arting choice is very personal to the individual and where they like their hair to fall. However, generally most face shapes can suit side partings”.

Carole Middleton’s voluminous bob was fabulously flattering at Wimbledon and her glossy tresses rested on top of the collar of her stunning shirt dress. The mottled green and white pattern added another level of detail that contrasted with her smooth hairstyle.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

The dress had three quarter length sleeves that were perfect for this sunny summer day and a classic collar. The fitted bodice flowed into a pleated midi length skirt and Carole had a few buttons undone, giving the final outfit more of a relaxed feel to it that offset the formal silhouette.

She carried a pistachio green top-handle bag and wore statement wedge sandals with a pop of vibrant yellow. This added brightness to the fresh colour palette of the dress and Carole also accessorised with a pair of statement brown sunglasses. Although the Princess of Wales’s mother has been to Wimbledon numerous times over the years, the combination of her bob and green dress remains one of our favourite looks from her.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The last time Carole was photographed attending a public event was when she stepped out with her husband Michael for Kate’s Christmas carol concert in December 2023. On this occasion her hair was a darker shade of brown and Carole went for a very sleek bob look that couldn’t be more different to her voluminous style in 2015. This is the hairstyle Carole is favouring now but who knows whether she could bring back the glamorous volume at some point this year.