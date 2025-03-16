Carole Middleton's Wimbledon style essentials are unbeatable if you want easy spring sophistication

There's no better place to get spring style inspiration than in Carole Middleton's Wimbledon outfits - over the years, she's recycled an array of wardrobe staples that are must-haves for creating effortlessly sophisticated looks.

A regular at Wimbledon, Carole Middleton is always the epitome of elegance – it's an event we look forward to seeing her at and drawing inspiration for our own spring capsule wardrobes .

With the weather teasing us with sunshine and Wimbledon still a few months away, we took a look back through the archives for some early spring wardrobe ideas, and it's clear Carole has a handful of go-to essentials she relies on to get her sophisticated and feminine spring style.

From chic wedged espadrilles to straw sun hats and midi dresses – they all appear regularly, and so for anyone wanting to recreate her style, adding a few of these to a spring/summer collection will go a long way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole's style essentials

The base of nearly every single Wimbledon outfit Carole has worn has been a floral midi dress and if she's not in a spring-ready flowery print, the pattern she's opted for has been bold, busy and impossibly eye-catching. Whether it's an intricate, repeating geometric pattern or a softer floral print, she loves to incoporate bold colours like greens, pinks and blues to deliver tonnes of fun and contemporary boldness.

She does switch up the style of these midi dresses, sometimes opting for a long sleeved style with a modest V-neckline and floating skirt, while other times she's spotted in a more fitted take with a flattering empire bodice that cuts off above the waist before falling into a straight, structured pencil skirt.

On the cooler days when she's sitting courtside, Carole tends to layer a blazer over these dresses. Most often, these will be cream blazers with a single button fastening which, when done up, accentuate the waist with their deep V-neckline shape. The colour makes them impossibly versatile and easily thrown on over any midi dress no matter the colour or pattern.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to footwear, Carole is a big believer in keeping it timeless and classic - and not just at Wimbledon but for any event, casual or formal. Her shoe capsule wardrobe is full of versatile shades and, for Wimbledon, she always opts for a nude tone.

Whether it's a pair of nude court heels, some taned brown ballet flats with a light block heel, or, her clear favourite and most-worn shoe, her classy espadrilles, Carole always lets her patterned dresses do the talking while the shoes work to simply compliment and balance out the heavy pattern.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a Carole-inspired Wimbledon look without a pair of sunglasses finishing off your outfit - she always wears eye protection when sitting courtside. When it comes to sunnies, there is a best sunglasses style for every face shape which makes choosing a pair quite personal, but Carole's Wimbledon looks prove that switching things up can sometimes pay off and really add a new flair to any outfit.

Her Honey Yellow Izipizi Round Framed Sunglasses were one of the bolder choices she has made at Wimbledon and the soft colour brought so much fun into her floral look. But who could deny that the classic oversized, brown-framed style she normally opts for is far more 'Carole' and, more importantly for when you're putting together a capsule collection of accessories, is super versatile too.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Another staple accessory that's as practical as it is stylish is Carole's sun hat. It's an accessory that her daughter, The Princess of Wales, also loves for outdoor events like Wimbledon and Carole's style is perfect for hot days when your hair just isn't playing ball.

Far more subdued than some of the Royal Family's most daring hats, Carole's Aspiga Panama Hat is a timeless and classic woven style with an easy-to-wear flat brim and elegant navy ribbon. The simple design makes it perfect to wear with busy patterned pieces and bright, bold colours and it works just as well with Carole's go-to midi dresses as it would with a pair of your best white denim jeans and a chic summer-ready blazer for a more casual-feeling outfit.