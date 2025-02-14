Given up your skinny jeans? Carole Middleton's timeless style will convince you to revive them
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
If you’ve given up on wearing your skinny jeans, Carole Middleton's timeless style will convince you to revive them for spring.
We all know the Princess of Wales loves skinny jeans but she’s not the only member of her family who won’t ever be fully swayed away from this streamlined style. Her mum Carole Middleton is also a fan and although it’s hard to look elsewhere once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, if you’ve not tried skinny jeans for a while, she once showed the most timeless way to wear them. They’re a trend that will always come back and we’re ready to rescue our own pairs from the back of the wardrobe after being reminded of this 2021 outfit.
In a picture taken by photographer Liz Mcauley which was shared on the Instagram account of Carole’s former business, Party Pieces, the mum-of-three sat smiling on a table wearing mid-blue skinny jeans with suede boots and an baby blue jumper. The jeans were ankle grazer length and had a beautiful vintage-style wash.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Carole Middleton's Outfit
Crafted from a wool blend material, this mock neck jumper is a cosy staple that would look so chic with jeans as well as with tailored trousers and skirts. It has a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem and raglan sleeves and the relaxed silhouette is perfect for draping over your jeans' waistband.
Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are designed with a built-in front panel that smooths and supports and are super-soft. The stretch in the fabric helps to make them especially comfortable and this mid-blue wash is very similar to the colour of Carole Middleton's jeans.
These tan suede ankle boots are designed with low block heels which are comfortable for wearing both during the day and for evenings out. The zip fastenings at the side are handy and the contrasting interior trims and stitched detailing give these a luxurious feel. Perfect for wearing throughout spring with your favourite jeans as well as right now.
Shop Skinny Jeans Like Carole's
With a mid-rise waist and streamlined shape, these skinny jeans are an affordable piece to add to your collection. They have belt loops, five pockets and a zip and button fastening. Wear with jumpers and ankle boots to recreate Carole's outfit.
Available in three different lengths, these jeans have a high waisted design and added stretch for comfort. They come in a range of different dark denim washes and we think this mid-blue pair is lovely for a more relaxed look.
Both Carole and the Princess of Wales are drawn to darker denim tones and the lightest they tend to go is mid-blue like these jeans. Indigo and black jeans feel inherently a bit smarter and this works well for mother and daughter’s signature smart-casual styles. However, the classic blue skinny jeans Carole wore in this picture also struck a great balance between feeling put-together and still off-duty.
The sleekness of the streamlined skinny jean silhouette also makes them a bit smarter than looser designs like boyfriend jeans or straight leg jeans. This makes a mid-blue pair of skinny jeans like Carole Middleton’s one of the most versatile washes if you want to be able to dress them up with heeled boots and a shirt or down with trainers and a chunky jumper.
The way she wore hers was so classic as she opted for tan suede ankle boots with a low heel and a light blue funnel neck knit. Suede boots add textural contrast to an outfit and though they’ve had a resurgence recently, like skinny jeans, they never really go out of fashion.
Carole’s boots finished just below the hem of her jeans and we love this attention-to-detail. She left her jumper draped over the top of the waistband and although you can easily tuck pieces into skinny jeans, going for a looser fit with your top is a failsafe approach. It helps to balance out the very fitted shape of skinny jeans and gives an outfit a proportion-flattering silhouette.
It’s not necessary to wear only the chunkiest of your best wool jumpers either, but as long as your knitwear, shirt or long-sleeved top has a moderately oversized shape this will have this effect. The Princess of Wales’s mother kept to the lighter colour palette of her jeans and boots with her choice of a baby blue jumper, which complemented these other items.
It had ribbed trims and a high neckline for cosiness and although Carole wore this particular look in January 2021, the pared-back designs and harmonious colours mean this wouldn’t look at all out of place in spring 2025. We can definitely imagine her re-wearing this entire outfit today and this is the beauty of the way she styled her skinny jeans so simply, but elegantly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
