Elevate your denim, Carole Middleton's high-waisted jeans and satin champagne shirt is the October look that'll take you from daytime chic to chilly night out glam
She might not be a royal herself but Carole Middleton has proved time and time again that she deserves the title Queen of Style. She has such a sophisticated fashion-sense and is a huge fan of wearing dresses and heels from the best British clothing brands for summer events like Wimbledon, but when it comes to her more low-key outfits, jeans are her staple item. Carole is a fan of skinny jeans but that doesn’t mean she never branches out to other styles and her vintage-inspired, high-rise jeans are one of our favourite pairs of hers. She wore them in a picture taken by Liz Mcauley that was shared on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces, in November 2021.
These jeans wouldn’t look out of place in anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe and they were a lovely mid-blue wash. This sort of tone works well throughout the year and isn’t quite as formal-looking as some indigo and black jeans can look, or as casual as lighter washes can be.
Recreate Carole Middleton's Jeans Look
These jeans are a beautiful option if you want to recreate Carole Middleton's outfit, as they have stunning button detailing at the top. The darker blue tone is gorgeous for dressing up or down and these jeans are currently reduced to under £30 in the sale.
If you prefer a slightly flared jeans style then these are a lovely affordable alternative in a similar denim wash to Carole's jeans. They have a classic single button detail at the front and the relaxed, flared shape is perfect for elevating with heeled boots.
Recreate Carole Middleton's Outfit
Currently reduced, this shirt is now even more affordable than before. It comes in so many other colours, though we love this neutral champagne tone for its versatility. The collar and cuffs give it a smart edge and it would look great tucked into jeans.
If you love the puffed sleeves and pussybow on Carole Middleton's champagne satin shirt, then this is a great alternative to emulate her look. It would work perfectly with denim jeans or skirts and for a more formal edge, this blouse could be styled with tailored trousers.
Carole Middleton’s jeans had a high-rise fit that is so flattering if you want to accentuate your waist, but perhaps their most distinctive feature was the buttons. Instead of just having one button at the top to fasten them, this pair made a real feature out of the buttons on the front. Arranged in what looked to be a square shape, they gave Carole’s jeans a vintage feel that was quite different to her beloved skinny jeans.
The buttons themselves were tortoiseshell and had a sheen to them that contrasted against the soft denim. Sadly, from the brief glimpse we got of this outfit, it wasn’t clear what the bottom of Carole’s jeans looked like. However, the shape of the top suggests they could potentially have been wide-leg jeans or straight-leg jeans.
When it comes to the best jeans for your body type, many of us might stick to a style that works for us, but if you haven’t already tried wide-leg jeans they’re a great option. The wider silhouette makes them very comfy and not at all tight-fitting on your legs and they look especially wonderful with a more fitted top. There are also plenty of ways to recreate Carole’s outfit with affordable wide-leg jeans, including a beautiful pair of Belle Poque jeans that are currently £28 on Amazon and have stunning button details.
Carole Middleton leaned into the smart-casual feel of her jeans by dressing them up slightly with a satin champagne-toned blouse. Satin is always going to give something a more glamorous edge and the combination of the material’s sheen and soft almost metallic colour made this shirt even more sensational.
The Princess of Wales’s mother wore it tucked into her jeans and this outfit was the epitome of the age-old dress-code phrase. "jeans and a nice top". This shirt was more than just "nice" and the pussybow neckline and puffed sleeves were so feminine. Carole accessorised with pearl drop earrings and although we couldn’t see her shoes, a pair of classic black leather or suede boots would have been gorgeous with this outfit.
Styling denim with a more formal shirt made this a balanced, smart-casual look that would take you easily from daytime to evenings out. We’re tempted to emulate Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans outfit over the coming months as it’ll never go out of style.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
