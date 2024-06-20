Carole Middleton makes first appearance at Royal Ascot in two years and her powder blue midi dress and navy accessories are utterly timeless

Carole Middleton made her first appearance at Royal Ascot in two years on 19th June and her powder blue midi dress and navy accessories were timeless.

The Royal Family always pull out all the style stops for Royal Ascot and Day 2 was no exception, though it was Carole Middleton’s outfit that really caught our eye as she made her first public appearance of 2024. The Princess of Wales’s mother has given us plenty of summer capsule wardrobe inspiration over the years and her latest look was a celebration of pastel shades and floral patterns. Attending Ascot for the first time since 2022, Carole stepped out in a gorgeous powder blue Self Portrait dress that was the epitome of her signature elegant style.

The midi length and shirt dress design made Carole Middleton’s Ascot dress incredibly timeless and we think it could definitely be one of the best wedding guest dresses for this year. It featured so many fabulously feminine details, including a tie-neck, blouson sleeves and a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Carole Middleton's Royal Ascot Outfit

Reiss Florere Printed Dress £228 at Reiss If you want to step out in your own blue floral look this summer then this maxi dress is a lovely option. It has blouson sleeves and a tie-neck detail and the meadow print is inspired by a hand-painted vintage fabric. The intricate details really shine through and this dress would look amazing with metallic and neutral accessories. Whistles Bamboo Blossom Dress £179 at Whistles The blue and lilac tones of this blossom print dress work in perfect harmony and the ruffled straps accentuate the elegance. Whether you want to wear it to a wedding, garden party or even day-to-day running errands, this is a summer outfit that can be styled in so many ways. Phase Eight Floral Midaxi Dress Was £99, Now £75 at Phase Eight If it's a floaty summer dress you're looking for then this couldn't be a more elegant choice. The combination of the powder blue and white floral print is stunning and the blouson sleeves and neck tie are very feminine. Style with a pair of espadrille wedges or dress up with heels for a special occasion. Strathberry Dome Mini Bag Was £455, Now £341.25 at Strathberry Featuring Strathberry's signature bar closure, this bag is a luxurious and beautiful addition to any accessory collection. It has a leather top handle strap as well as detachable leather straps and is hand-crafted in Spain. The embossed croc pattern finish adds another touch of detail to this special piece. Jones Bootmaker Cross Body Bag £99 at M&S This gorgeous navy bag has a neat twist-lock fastening and if you'd prefer to be hands-free then you can easily wear it crossbody thanks to the detachable and adjustable strap. It's crafted from leather and the deep blue shade is the perfect alternative to other neutral tones. Jfy Top Handle Bag £22.99 at Debenhams Also available in a range of other colours this patent navy top handle clutch bag is a great accessory to elevate even the simplest of outfits. It has a detachable metal chain so you can wear it crossbody or hold it by the top handle and the shiny finish is sure to make a statement.

The semi-sheer sleeves and top section of the bodice were a subtle contrast to the rest of the opaque fabric and gave the dress more dimension. The fit-and-flare shape accentuated Carole’s silhouette beautifully and the colour palette was pastel perfection. Powder blue is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024 and we can see why it's a hue that Carole was more than happy to wear.

The Royal Family wears blue regularly and this particular pale blue shade is so flattering and remarkably easy to style. It makes a change from the white dresses that are so popular at this time of year but in a pared-back way and powder blue works well with metallics, neutrals and pops of red or purple as an accent colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Carole’s powder blue Self Portrait dress had a pattern of navy wildflowers all over. Their delicacy echoed the floaty design of the dress and there weren’t too many covering the entire piece which made it slightly more sophisticated. Carole’s easy styling trick to achieve a polished outfit has always been coordinating her shoes and her handbag and for Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2024 she went one step further and matched them both to the navy flowers on her dress.

Her bag was the Kate Spade Alpine Drive Mackie Bag in navy blue and it had fun floral adornments cascading across the front. It comes with a crossbody strap too but Carole held hers by the top handle at Ascot and she chose a pair of navy court shoe heels. Navy is a great alternative to other neutral shades like white, black or beige and she showcased how brilliant it looks with other blue tones too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Carole added a powder blue headpiece and a pair of blue drop earrings to finish off her Ascot look and left her brunette hair loose and straight, with golden highlights for summer. This was such an elegant look for Carole Middleton for such a high-profile public appearance and she joined her son-in-law Prince William at Ascot on this day.

In a sweet moment captured by photographers at the races, Carole was even helped by Prince William after her heel got briefly stuck in the grass during the day. She looked relaxed and happy in the sunshine and fans will likely have been delighted to see her out and about just a few days after her daughter Kate made her first public appearance of 2024 at Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has confirmed that her treatment for cancer is “ongoing” and “will be for a few more months”. She also shared that she is looking forward to joining “a few” public engagements over the summer. Kate isn’t currently expected to attend Ascot herself, though it was lovely to see her devoted mum at this special annual event.