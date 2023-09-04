Wordle 807 stumps players with 'hard' challenge, 'That was UNBELIEVABLY difficult!'

Wordle 807 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?

giddy
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on September 4, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

Wordle starter words

The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 4, is 'GIDDY'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 807 6/6 Phew! That was UNBELIEVABLY difficult! Used up two thirds of the alphabet! Good Luck! #Wordle807," said one player who managed to solve the puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

"Wordle 807 6/6 That was hard !!! 6 today. Thought I was going to bust," said one player."Phew indeed, that was hard work! Wordle 807 6/6," another agreed."Wordle 807 4/6 Bit tricky for a Monday," said one player. 

Others were slightly more upset when this tricky challenge meant that they had lost their winning streak. "FUCK! There goes my streak goddammit Wordle 807 X/6*" an angry player complained. "Lol crashed and burned!! Wordle 807 X/6," joked another. "Another streak ended. Wordle 807 X/6" a third chimed in to say.

Others were lucky and managed to save their streaks. "Wordle 807 6/6 Scarily close to losing my current streak of 247 today," said one player.

Giddy Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word giddy mean?

The word GIDDY is defined as; 'having a sensation of whirling and a tendency to fall or stagger'. For example, you could say in a sentence, "Luke felt almost giddy with relief." Synonymns for this word are; dizzy, light-headed, faint, weak, weak at the knees, and unsteady.

Wordle alternatives

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!

