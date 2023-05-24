Wordle 704 stumps players with tricky challenge, 'Stupid stupid stupid so bloody obvious and, naturally, blew it!'

Wordle 704 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 24, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 24, is 'utter'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Darn. Back at zero. I could think of five more words it could have been. Never would have guessed the correct one. Wordle 704 X/6," said one player.

"Wordle 704 X/6 Losing on my 500th played... Monumental L," said another player who was disappointed to lose their winning streak.

"Stupid stupid stupid so bloody obvious and, naturally, blew it! Wordle 704 X/6," complained another player. "That was a hard slog Wordle 704 5/6," said yet another.

"Wordle 704 X/6 This one was difficult. Utterly difficult," said another player hinting at the correct word. "Damn and blast...such an easy word Wordle 704 X/6," said another.

Utter Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because the letter formation meant there were too many word options. However, some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word utter mean?

The dictionary defines the word utter as an adjective meaning 'complete or absolute.' For example, you could say, "Charlotte stared at her in utter amazement'.

The word can also be a verb meaning, 'to say something or make a sound with your voice'. For example, you could say, "She sat through the whole meeting and didn't utter a word".

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!