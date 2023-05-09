Wordle 689 has players in a tizzy, 'Gave up. Hate this word'

Wordle 678 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 9, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!



(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 4, is 'cocoa'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 689 X/6 Gave up. Hate this word. It has caught me out lots of times," said one player. "Wordle 689 X/6 Kicked myself. Grrrrrr," said another. "Wordle 689 5/6 why was that so fu**in hard," said a third.

Others complained about losing their streak. "Well there goes my 203-day streak Wordle 689 X/6," said one player.

Some even complained that the word wasn't a real word, "Wordle 689 6/6* I am sorry but this is not a word." Another said, "Wordle 689 6/6 This was hard! I accidentally looked up the word in my dictionary well checking to see if another spelling was a word."

Some also complained that they had already faced this word before. "Wordle 689 5/6 Swear we’ve had this word before," said one player. "Wordle 689 5/6 Repeated word," said another.

While Wordle has challenged players to solve 'cacao' before on June 18, 2022, this is the first time daily players have been faced with 'cocoa'.

Cocoa Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word cocoa mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

The word cocoa is defined as a noun meaning, 'a powder made from roasted and ground cacao seeds.' It is a hot drink made from cocoa powder mixed with milk or water, and can also be called 'hot chocolate'. The plural of this word is 'cocoas.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

