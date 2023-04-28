Wordle 678 frustrates players with 'stupid' challenge, 'My mind is officially blown! What a word!'

Wordle 678 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 28, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Friday, April 28, is 'circa'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 678 6/6 That was really hard to get. #Wordle #Wordle678," said one player. "#Wordle678 Wordle 678 6/6* that had me going around in circles but In a roundabout way I got there phew.. goodluck fellow Wordle players," said another.

Others were slightly more angry, "F**king loser word. useless. stupid af. Wordle 678 X/6." Another complained, "Yuk. Words, and letters fail me. Wordle 678 X/6."

Another complained about their streak, "#Wordle 678 4/6 Friends, make extra efforts saving your streak. Uncommon word! Best of luck & skill" Another agreed and said, "Wordle 678 My mind is officially blown! What a word! So lucky to get a score of three!! Good luck fellow Wordlers!"

Yet another complained, "Wordle 678 X/6 my brain could not see the word this morning! That doesn’t bode well!!"

Circa meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word circa mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

Circa is a preposition that means, 'approximately' and is often preceding a date. For example, you could say, "The church was built circa 1860," or "She dressed like Madonna circa 1985." Synonyms of this word are; about, around, round about, in the region of, and roughly.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!