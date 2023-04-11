Wordle 661 angers players with tough challenge, 'I literally gave up'

Wordle 661 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and mealy have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 11, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not an everyday word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Monday, April 11, is 'qualm'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"I got there, but it took a bit of effort. Wordle 661 5/6*" said one player. "Wordle 661 X/6 b**locks. First fail in a few months. How many words begin with those letters anyhoo?" asked another.

Some players completely gave up, "Wordle 661 X/6 I literally gave up in that last one HAHAHAHHAHAHA." Others blamed wordle, "So, #Wordle, any remorse for your behavior as of late? #Wordle661 4/6*"

"Wordle 661 4/6* It’s a word I use, but it didn’t come to mind that easily," claimed another player. "#Wordle661 4/6 The first letter took me by surprise. But it had to be it," said one player. "So annoyed with myself. Wordle 661 X/6," said another who failed to solve the puzzle.

"Good morning! I didn't know that word. Cambridge Dictionary helped me. Wordle 661 4/6 #wordle661," said one player.

Others said they only knew the word 'qualms' and were unaware it could function without an 'S'. "Good word. Never seen it singular. #Wordle661 Wordle 661 4/6*" said one player. "Wordle 661 4/6 Gonna be honest, never seen that word in the singular before," agreed another.

Qualm meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word qualm mean?

The word qualm is a noun defined by the Oxford Dictionary as, "an uneasy feeling of doubt, worry, or fear, especially about one's own conduct; a misgiving." An example of the word used in context is; "military regimes generally have no qualms about controlling the press."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!