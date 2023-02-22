Wordle 613 labeled a 'BS word' as players fail to solve the 'streak-ender' challenge

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 22, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Getty)

You may also like... If you think you're amazing at Wordle, Letterle is the game for only the best of the best

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 22 was 'riper'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 613 6/6 Was not sure if this was an actual word! #Wordle," said one player. "Not really a word… Wordle 613 5/6," said another. "Wordle 613 4/6 Is this even really a word? #wordle," said yet another.

Other fans just took to social media to complain about the end of their streak. "The end of an era. My first ever loss. 412-day streak broken. Wordle 613 X/6," said one player. "I thought this was going to be a quick one, turns out #Wordle is trying to trip us! Easy looking but a potential streak-ender! Good luck my fellow Wordlers. #Wordle613 Wordle 613 5/6," said another.

Some called the word choice 'BS' (bullsh*t), "Wordle 613 6/6 I can think of a dozen more elegant solutions after line three than this BS word #wordle #wordle613."

Others claimed they were robbed, "What even the hell? Wordle 613 X is trending for a REASON. Y'all were robbed. #Wordle613 6/6"

And some had a more zen approach, "Wordle 613 X/6* Oh well, this was bound to happen again eventually, and I'm not sure whether this is comforting or not, but I will likely not be the only one whose streak is broken by this word."

Wordle 613 4/6⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛🟩🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Is this even really a word? #wordleFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Riper meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word riper mean?

The word riper is an adjective that is related to the word 'ripe'. The dictionary defines the word as '(of fruit or grain) developed to the point of readiness for harvesting and eating'. To use it in a sentence you could say, 'this tomato is riper than that one'.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!