Wordle 592 divides fans with tricky word, 'What is this rubbish?'

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 1, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 1 was 'scold'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Had to think hard there. Wordle 592 4/6,*" complained one wordle player. "This is hard. Wordle 592 4/6," said another. A third agreed, "Wordle 592 4/6 Difficult word."

Others were slightly more agitated, "What is this rubbish? I was doing so well this week… Wordle 592 5/6.*"

Others enjoyed the tricky challenge and liked being tested. "Wordle 592 5/6 Good thinker today," said one player. "Wordle 592 3/6 I'm a Smarty Pants tonight, but I had to think for a bit!" agreed another.

Others simply took to social media to gloat, "Wordle 592 4/6 This one was pretty easy for me to solve in four. My playing strategy keeps racking wins and I'm happy for that. Good luck everyone! #Wordle592 #MidnightWordle."

What is this rubbish? I was doing so well this week… Wordle 592 5/6*⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 31, 2023 See more

Scold meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word scold mean?

The dictionary defines the word 'scold' as a verb meaning, 'remonstrate with or rebuke (someone) angrily.' To use this word in a sentence you could say, "Mum took Anna away, scolding her for her bad behavior."

In the past, the word used to be used as a noun meaning, 'a person who nags or grumbles constantly (typically used of a woman).' To use this word in a sentence you could say, "his mother was the village scold."

The word is also frequently confused with the word 'scald' which is a verb meaning, to 'injure with very hot liquid or steam'. For example, "the tea scalded his tongue."

Wordle 592 X pic.twitter.com/CUGnPtFjS5February 1, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!