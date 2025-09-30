Why are police called peelers? Decoding the Blue Lights lingo confusing you

The countdown is over, and the long-awaited third season of Blue Lights is finally airing. The BAFTA-winning, gritty, engrossing, and all-around edge-of-your-seat series was definitely worth the wait, getting off to a strong start for season 3.

Like us, you might've needed a season 2 recap before settling down for the new episodes - who can remember back that far? Also, like us, you might be wondering what some of the terms used in the show actually mean.

To save you pausing and Googling, we've put together a guide to the lingo you might find in Blue Lights, especially one of the most popular ones - the meaning behind the term 'peeler' when referring to a police officer.

Why are police called peelers in Blue Lights?

The answer is an interesting one. The name dates all the way back to 1822, deriving from Sir Robert Peel. When Peel was appointed Home Secretary, he overhauled penal reform and founded the Metropolitan Police Force in 1829.

This is how police constables came to be known as "bobbies" as well as "peelers" - Bobby is a shortened version of Robert, and Peeler a derivative of Peel - the terms stemmed from this early police reformer.

Peel's model of policing became popular and quickly spread across the country. As other counties adopted his crime-fighting methods, the names "bobby" and "peeler" spread with it, although ultimately, "bobby" became more well known in England.

(Image credit: BBC)

Soon afterwards, Peel's policing model was implemented in Ireland, with the police nicknames also making their way there. However, while "bobby" has usually been an affectionate name used for members of the police, "peeler" really stuck in Ireland and developed negative connotations.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Peeler and the Goat is an old Irish ballad poking fun at early Royal Irish Constabulary members who it was felt abused their power and were corrupt in nature.

This is why shouts of "peelers!" in Blue Lights and statements of "oh, you're a peeler now?" aren't said with any affection in the show.

More Blue Lights lingo

PAPA Check : An ID check under the Police Affairs & Powers Act to check or confirm someone's identity.

: An ID check under the Police Affairs & Powers Act to check or confirm someone's identity. Frequent flyer : Somebody well known to the police, whom they get used to seeing on a regular basis.

: Somebody well known to the police, whom they get used to seeing on a regular basis. Flackers : These refer to flak jackets, otherwise known as a protective vest or body armour.

: These refer to flak jackets, otherwise known as a protective vest or body armour. Cleanskin : An undercover agent who is totally unknown to their targets. They're usually "clean" of any previous undercover activity, allowing them to gather information without compromising their identity.

: An undercover agent who is totally unknown to their targets. They're usually "clean" of any previous undercover activity, allowing them to gather information without compromising their identity. Touts : Informants, or others passing information to the police.

: Informants, or others passing information to the police. Gulliver nominal : Someone with connections to paramilitary, terrorist, or criminal activity.

: Someone with connections to paramilitary, terrorist, or criminal activity. FMO : Quite simple - the forensic medical officer.

: Quite simple - the forensic medical officer. TSGs : Another straightforward one - tactical support groups.

: Another straightforward one - tactical support groups. MIT : Major investigation team.

: Major investigation team. ARVs : Armed response vehicles.

: Armed response vehicles. SIO : Senior investigating officer.

: Senior investigating officer. VCPs : Vehicle checkpoints.

: Vehicle checkpoints. PNC : Police National Computer.

: Police National Computer. PSD : Professional standards department.

: Professional standards department. PPS : Police prosecution service.

: Police prosecution service. OOB: Out of bounds.

Other terms you might hear in the series, not related to policing, include: