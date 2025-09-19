'This is a show that has changed all of our lives' - Surprise hit Blue Lights is back for series 3, and there's a lot to look forward to

Blue Lights landed fairly quietly in 2023, but the Northern Irish police procedural quickly grabbed the attention of viewers and went on to build up a cult following - and bring home a BAFTA for Best Drama in May this year.

The first season followed three rookie police officers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), and their thrilling, and sometimes infuriating, initiation into a difficult and dangerous job.

The show's second outing followed the now more experienced newbies trying to keep on top of a loyalist feud - and the challenges of their turbulent private lives.

And now, Blue Lights is back for season 3, and there's not long to wait as the show has been given an air date of Monday, September 29. Describing the latest outing as "the most emotive season yet," writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson have revealed some details to get excited for, along with an update on season 4.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Speaking to the BBC, Declan Lawn revealed his hopes that viewers will find season 3 to be the best one yet, admitting it was his favourite so far.

Weighing in on the effect of the BAFTA win, he shared, "I just feel that this is a show that has changed all of our lives. Winning the Bafta award, everything that it's brought to all of us has been amazing."

He concluded, ""But for a small regional show with a big heart, we never believed we'd be recognised on a big stage like Bafta."

So, what is it that viewers can get excited about? Well, while they might feel trepidation about "a lot of trauma and a lot of grief" their favourite officers experience according to Declan, this will be offset by "some laughs and a lot of tears."

To stop the show stagnating, things will be mixed up a little, although Declan remained elusive about this, saying this involves, "new characters, new threats" and to "just give the audience something different".

(Image credit: Two Cities Television/BBC)

Siân Brooke (Grace) has been asked during red carpet events what to expect from season 3, and has only given away that viewers can expect it to be "a corker."

Nathan Braniff plays Tommy Foster, and the young actor has spoken about the amazing opportunities landing a part in the show has offered him.

Finding himself attending auditions he never though possible, he says, "sometimes you can almost feel like you've maybe got a little bit of imposter syndrome because you're auditioning against people who are [well-known]."

"It's nerve-wrecking and it just adds a whole other level to the nervousness when you're auditioning for something like that," he added.

And what do we know of season 4? Well, not only has it been given the green light, but filming is scheduled to start in February, 2026.

Blue Lights is filmed entirely in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Across the previous seasons, the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey and the Granton Park housing estate can be seen.

Belfast city centre has featured, as well as Dundonald, an area east of the city. Declan Lawn concludes, "To have this show in our hometown about the people we love has been really special."

"All we can do as creators is do our best and then hope that people love season three and four, and see what happens after that."