Where is Territory filmed? The Australian Netflix drama's filming locations revealed

Territory is the latest must-see drama to land on Netflix, and with the action set against a hot, sweeping backdrop, we reveal where the series was filmed.

If you miss smash-hit HBO series Succession, Netflix has come to the rescue with Australian drama, Territory. Taking centre stage are the Lawson family and their empire - the world’s largest cattle station, Marianne Station. When the patriarch of the Lawson family dies and the station is left without a clear successor, family members Emily, Graham, Colin, Susie and Marshall clash and the infamous Lawson dynasty could fall apart.

Sensing an opportunity, the outback’s rival cattle barons and desert gangsters move in to try and stake a claim on the station. Along with the Indigenous elders and billionaire miners that also come sniffing around, the Lawsons are in for the battle of their lives to save what's theirs. Those tuning in to the show are eager to find where it filmed, as they were with fellow Netflix shows The Perfect Couple and Find Me Falling. Hold tight while we reveal the locations featured in Territory.

Where is Territory filmed?

Territory filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia, including gaining special permission from the Traditional Owners to film at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kakadu National Park. The real working cattle station, Tipperary Station, was also used in the series - over 200 cast and crew lived on the site during the shoot, with around 3000 cattle used to create authenticity.

According to Netflix Tudum, the series was inspired by the real-life Anna Creek Station, which is bigger than the state of New Jersey. Many of the locations featured in the show are so large they have hardly any inhabitants, with helicopters and jets being the fastest way to move around them from place to place.

The Lawson family homestead building seen in the series was purpose built for the shoots, while all interior filming took place at studios in Adelaide. South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) CEO Kate Croser, said, "This major new series is the latest exciting example of the fruitful screen production alliance that exists between South Australia and Northern Territory, where the SAFC’s flexible Adelaide Studios production facilities, coupled with South Australia’s world-class crews provides the perfect base for productions filming at locations across both regions."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Territory: Cast

Anna Torv (The Newsreader, The Last of Us) as Emily Lawson

(The Newsreader, The Last of Us) as Emily Lawson Michael Dorman (For All Mankind, Patriot) as Graham Lawson

(For All Mankind, Patriot) as Graham Lawson Robert Taylor (Longmire, The Newsreader) as Colin Lawson

(Longmire, The Newsreader) as Colin Lawson Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry) as Marshall Lawson

(Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry) as Marshall Lawson Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, High Country) as Sandra Kirby

(Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, High Country) as Sandra Kirby Dan Wyllie (Love My Way, The Veil) as Hank Hodge

(Love My Way, The Veil) as Hank Hodge Clarence Ryan (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mystery Road Origin) as Nolan Brannock

(Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mystery Road Origin) as Nolan Brannock Jay Ryan (IT Chapter Two, Scrublands) as Campbell Miller

(IT Chapter Two, Scrublands) as Campbell Miller Philippa Northeast (The Newsreader, Limbo) as Susie Lawson

(The Newsreader, Limbo) as Susie Lawson Joe Klocek (My Lady Jane, The Dry) as Lachie Kirby

(My Lady Jane, The Dry) as Lachie Kirby Kylah Day (Scrublands, Itch) as Sharnie Kennedy

(Scrublands, Itch) as Sharnie Kennedy Sam Delich (Spiderhead, Last Days of Space Age) as Rich Petrakis

(Spiderhead, Last Days of Space Age) as Rich Petrakis Hamilton Morris (Sweet Country) as Uncle Bryce

(Sweet Country) as Uncle Bryce Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, NCIS: Sydney) as Keeley Redford

(Mystery Road: Origin, NCIS: Sydney) as Keeley Redford Tyler Spencer (The New Boy) as Dezi

(The New Boy) as Dezi Jake Ryan (The Great Gatsby, Life After Fighting) as Daniel Lawson

Vikings: Valhalla fan favourite Sam Corlett, plays Marshall Lawson, reluctantly returning to the station following the death of his uncle. Marshall doesn't want a part in the struggle to hold on to Marianne Station upon his return, and is simply eager to get back to his nomadic lifestyle.

Speaking to The Nightly, Corlett said, "He didn’t feel fit for it or he didn’t like what (that life) made of people. Kind of like Henry IV in Shakespeare, he sought solace and camaraderie among the outcasts of society."

At some points during filming, the weather was so hot it would be scorching by 7am. Of shooting in these temperatures, Corlett adds "When the wet season came in, the nurses on set were doubled, the Hydralyte was doubled and there were a couple of faintings here and there. Because running around with guns and on horses can be quite energy-consuming. A lot of the days, we ended up zapped."